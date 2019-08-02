Analysts See $0.21 EPS for Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI); Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric had 9 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 8. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 13. Citigroup maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $7700 target. See Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to report $0.21 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.43 EPS change or 67.19% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. LCI’s profit would be $8.26M giving it 7.79 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, Lannett Company, Inc.’s analysts see -69.12% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.54. About 321,454 shares traded. Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) has declined 42.05% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.05% the S&P500. Some Historical LCI News: 08/05/2018 – Lannett at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Lannett Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCI); 30/04/2018 – LANNETT SAYS PATRICK LEPORE, WILL BECOME CHAIRMAN; 12/03/2018 – LANNETT REPORTS PACTS WITH THREE ALLIANCE PARTNERS; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT BUYS PORTFOLIO OF GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM ENDO INTL; 23/03/2018 – Lannett Strengthens, Augments Management Team; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT SEES FY NET SALES $685M TO $695M, EST. $687.4M; 10/04/2018 – Lannett at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO COMMENCE MARKETING SEVERAL PRODUCTS INCLUDING DRONABINOL CAPSULES OVER COURSE OF YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold Emerson Electric Co. shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust stated it has 15,028 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Colony Gp Lc invested in 0.03% or 11,382 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.18% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Ghp Investment Advisors Inc reported 14,374 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Altavista Wealth Inc has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Burt Wealth Advisors holds 1,212 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 52,200 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Pa holds 1.71% or 294,329 shares. 7,130 are held by Ar Asset Management. West Coast Ltd invested in 5,128 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Welch And Forbes Ltd has 0.29% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 169,377 shares. Kistler has 7,258 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Sit Investment Assoc holds 0.48% or 222,665 shares in its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Grassi Investment stated it has 91,170 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Emerson’s underlying order growth below company guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Emerson Helps Industry Enable Digital Transformation with New Cybersecurity Lab – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.62. About 2.47M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co. designs and manufactures products, and delivers services to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $37.90 billion. The companyÂ’s Process Management segment offers systems and software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; and digital plant architecture solutions. It has a 16.76 P/E ratio. It also provides consulting services for precision measurement, control, monitoring, asset optimization, and safety and reliability of gas and oil reservoirs and plants.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $83,470 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $29,000 was made by FARBER JEFFREY on Wednesday, May 15. 4,000 Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) shares with value of $33,920 were bought by Crew Timothy C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold Lannett Company, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 39.26 million shares or 26.71% more from 30.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.01% invested in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) for 10,000 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Company holds 4.72% of its portfolio in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) for 7.90M shares. Susquehanna Intll Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI). 5,000 are held by Optimum Investment Advsr. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0% stake. Parkside Fincl Bank Tru stated it has 93 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P, a Texas-based fund reported 800,871 shares. 10,182 are held by Menta Lc. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 62,855 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 105,236 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 11,518 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Co has 10,977 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 190,895 shares. Pinnacle Holding Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI). Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability holds 0% or 17,257 shares.