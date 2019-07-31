Analysts See $0.21 EPS for Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI); American Century Companies Raised By $31.31 Million Its Masco (MAS) Stake

American Century Companies Inc increased Masco Corp (MAS) stake by 4173.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Century Companies Inc acquired 802,786 shares as Masco Corp (MAS)’s stock rose 1.83%. The American Century Companies Inc holds 822,022 shares with $32.31 million value, up from 19,236 last quarter. Masco Corp now has $11.85B valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 1.85 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to report $0.21 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.43 EPS change or 67.19% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. LCI’s profit would be $8.26M giving it 8.46 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, Lannett Company, Inc.’s analysts see -69.12% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.11. About 520,642 shares traded. Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) has declined 63.02% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.45% the S&P500. Some Historical LCI News: 21/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO COMMENCE MARKETING SEVERAL PRODUCTS INCLUDING DRONABINOL CAPSULES OVER COURSE OF YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Lannett at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – Lannett Receives FDA Approval For Dronabinol Capsules; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ PROFITABILITY; 03/05/2018 – Lannett To Participate At Two Investor Conferences In May; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC SEES FY 2018 GAAP NET SALES OF $685 MLN TO $695 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Lannett Sees FY18 Sales $685M-$695M; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT SEES FY NET SALES $685M TO $695M, SAW $680M TO $700M; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT BUYS PORTFOLIO OF GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM ENDO INTL; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC LCI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $687.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 18,030 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.06% or 59,070 shares. Pinnacle Assocs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 6,055 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 99 shares or 0% of the stock. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 2.39 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Fiduciary Comm owns 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 7,970 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Services reported 765 shares. Crystal Rock Cap Management has invested 2.92% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Fil Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Hilltop Hldg Inc stated it has 0.06% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc accumulated 2.82 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wagner Bowman Management Corp holds 25,974 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Sei Investments accumulated 86,086 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masco Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 4. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Raymond James.

American Century Companies Inc decreased Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) stake by 15,543 shares to 502,360 valued at $23.08M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) stake by 706,701 shares and now owns 1.13M shares. Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) was reduced too.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $83,470 activity. On Wednesday, May 15 the insider FARBER JEFFREY bought $29,000. $33,920 worth of stock was bought by Crew Timothy C on Monday, February 11.

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company has market cap of $279.59 million. The firm offers solid oral, extended release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides its products for various medical indications comprising glaucoma, cholesterol, muscle spasm, migraine, pain management, cardiovascular, antipsychosis, gastrointestinal, urinary, bronchospasms, respiratory, gallstone, congestive heart failure, thyroid deficiency, central nervous system, and gout.