Analysts See $0.21 EPS for GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY); Rexnord (RXN)’s Sentiment Is 1.02

Analysts expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to report $0.21 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter's $0.21 EPS. GSKY's profit would be $37.20M giving it 8.23 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.54 EPS previously, GreenSky, Inc.'s analysts see -61.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.34% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 375,332 shares traded. GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) has declined 33.89% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.89% the S&P500.

Rexnord Corp (RXN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.26, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 86 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 84 cut down and sold their stock positions in Rexnord Corp. The funds in our database now own: 104.00 million shares, up from 102.31 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Rexnord Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 61 Increased: 57 New Position: 29.

Water Asset Management Llc holds 6.38% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation for 160,966 shares. Broadview Advisors Llc owns 324,981 shares or 3.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Channing Capital Management Llc has 2.54% invested in the company for 1.81 million shares. The Illinois-based Skyline Asset Management Lp has invested 2.29% in the stock. Robecosam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 1.02 million shares.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.79 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. It has a 38.14 P/E ratio. It offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, such as couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Analysts await Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RXN’s profit will be $51.27M for 13.59 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Rexnord Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.66% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.09. About 448,139 shares traded. Rexnord Corporation (RXN) has declined 1.94% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.94% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. GreenSky has $16.5 highest and $700 lowest target. $9.83’s average target is 42.26% above currents $6.91 stock price. GreenSky had 6 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Sandler O’Neill on Wednesday, August 7 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, August 7.

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. It has a 12.66 P/E ratio.