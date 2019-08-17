Analysts See $0.21 EPS for Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP); SWISSCOM AG ITTIGEN RE (SWZCF) SI Increased By 0.5%

Analysts expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to report $0.21 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 48.78% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. GMLP’s profit would be $14.89 million giving it 11.62 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Golar LNG Partners LP’s analysts see 61.54% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.76. About 245,346 shares traded or 12.46% up from the average. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 27/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS – 15-YEAR ATLANTIC FSRU CONTRACT UTILIZING EITHER GOLAR SPIRIT/GOLAR FREEZE EXPECTED TO ADD FURTHER $380 MLN EFFECTIVE REV BACKLOG; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $74.2M, EST. $81.2M; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes

SWISSCOM AG ITTIGEN RE (OTCMKTS:SWZCF) had an increase of 0.5% in short interest. SWZCF’s SI was 2.03M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.5% from 2.02M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 20331 days are for SWISSCOM AG ITTIGEN RE (OTCMKTS:SWZCF)’s short sellers to cover SWZCF’s short positions. It closed at $497.35 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland and Italy. The company has market cap of $25.17 billion. It offers broadband, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises; and value-added and TV services, as well as sells terminal equipment and operates on-line and telephone directories. It has a 16.83 P/E ratio. The firm also provides information and communication technology products and solutions; fixed and mobile networks by other telecommunication service providers; and roaming to foreign operators whose clients use its mobile networks, as well as broadband services and regulated products.

More recent Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SWZCF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Swisscom AG 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “SwissCom: A European Alternative For Value Investors – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2017. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SwissCom AG ADR 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2018 was also an interesting one.