Analysts See $0.21 EPS for Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP); Drexel Morgan & Company Boosted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding By $429,600

Analysts expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to report $0.21 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 48.78% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. GMLP’s profit would be $14.89M giving it 14.02 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Golar LNG Partners LP’s analysts see 61.54% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.78. About 230,488 shares traded or 18.01% up from the average. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 41.70% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO; 27/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP – SEES ABOUT $800 MLN OF EFFECTIVE REVENUE BACKLOG RELATED TO CLOSING OF HILLI ACQUISITION; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 27/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions

Drexel Morgan & Company increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 18.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Drexel Morgan & Company acquired 5,370 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Drexel Morgan & Company holds 33,680 shares with $2.72M value, up from 28,310 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $318.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $75.34. About 5.61M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 13/03/2018 – Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from; 15/04/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG project resumes exports – data; 19/04/2018 – Arab Weekly: Exxon faces setback in Iraq as talks reach impasse; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 06/03/2018 – EXXON SAYS IT’S WORKING HARD ON WATER RECYCLING IN PERMIAN; 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units , liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and floating liquefied natural gas vessel industries under long-term charters in Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Jordan, and Kuwait. The company has market cap of $835.11 million. The firm also engages in the leasing of its fleets. It has a 26.77 P/E ratio. As of April 24, 2017, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

