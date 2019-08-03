Analysts See $-0.21 EPS for Genprex, Inc. (GNPX); SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Has 1.66 Sentiment

Analysts expect Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) to report $-0.21 EPS on August, 13.After having $-0.14 EPS previously, Genprex, Inc.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 8.59% or $0.0752 during the last trading session, reaching $0.95. About 8,547 shares traded. Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) has declined 67.57% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GNPX News: 31/05/2018 – GENPREX INC – ENTERED INTO A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH WIRB-COPERNICUS GROUP, INC; 03/05/2018 – Catch our alert on Genprex $GNPX! “Genprex (GNPX): Another Introgen Bomb?” at; 04/04/2018 – GENPREX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING; 31/05/2018 – Genprex Engages WIRB-Copernicus Group, Inc. To Provide Clinical Trial Services To Support Oncoprex Clinical Trial Program; 16/04/2018 – Genprex Provides Clinical and Corporate Update; 11/04/2018 – GENPREX APPOINTS JULIEN PHAM, MD, MPH AS PRESIDENT TO LEAD COMMERCIALIZATION OF ONCOPREX IMMUNOGENE THERAPY; 03/04/2018 GENPREX INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 23/05/2018 – Genprex Presenting at LD Micro Invitational Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Genprex (GNPX): Another Introgen Bomb?

SS&C Technologies Inc (SSNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 203 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 122 cut down and sold stock positions in SS&C Technologies Inc. The funds in our database now have: 200.97 million shares, up from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding SS&C Technologies Inc in top ten holdings increased from 8 to 15 for an increase of 7. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 92 Increased: 123 New Position: 80.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. holds 8.59% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for 1.75 million shares. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp owns 3.00 million shares or 8.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banbury Partners Llc has 7.02% invested in the company for 381,174 shares. The New York-based Incline Global Management Llc has invested 5.89% in the stock. Valinor Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 1.48 million shares.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy biotechnology company, develops immunogene therapy products for treating cancer. The company has market cap of $14.82 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate is Oncoprex, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer . It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also conducting preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with targeted therapies in other solid tumors, and with immunotherapies in NSCLC and other solid tumors.