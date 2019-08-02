Analysts See $-0.21 EPS for Correvio Pharma Corp. (CORV); International Value Advisers Has Decreased By $7.25 Million Its Criteo Sa Adr (France) (CRTO) Position

International Value Advisers Llc decreased Criteo Sa Adr (France) (CRTO) stake by 8.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. International Value Advisers Llc sold 362,639 shares as Criteo Sa Adr (France) (CRTO)’s stock declined 0.21%. The International Value Advisers Llc holds 4.13 million shares with $82.74 million value, down from 4.49M last quarter. Criteo Sa Adr (France) now has $1.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.68. About 48,639 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 17/05/2018 – Legal & General Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Criteo: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – RT @GothamResearch: Criteo CEO is out:; 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE; 28/03/2018 – “FACEBOOK TO STOP PROVIDING INFORMATION FROM ITS PLATFORM TO DATA BROKERS, SOURCES SAY” $FB cc: Criteo $CRTO; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role

Analysts expect Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) to report $-0.21 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 43.24% from last quarter’s $-0.37 EPS. After having $-0.23 EPS previously, Correvio Pharma Corp.’s analysts see -8.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 12.72% or $0.2354 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6146. About 227,876 shares traded or 127.82% up from the average. Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) has declined 60.22% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.22% the S&P500.

More notable recent Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Correvio down 14% premarket on stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “40 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GM’s mid-engine Corvette gears up to take on Europeans – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Correvio Pharma Corp. (CORV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides various products to meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients worldwide. The company has market cap of $64.39 million. It develops, acquires, and commercializes various brands for the in-hospital acute care market segment. It currently has negative earnings. The company's portfolio of marketed brands include Xydalba for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Lp invested 0.03% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.58% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Cwm Ltd Com invested in 160 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 69,912 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 6,617 shares. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 37,954 shares. Glenmede Commerce Na invested in 0% or 6,025 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 22,099 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Harris Associates LP holds 0.09% or 2.43M shares. Regions Finance reported 2,433 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt has 2.23M shares. Leonard Green Prns LP holds 60,000 shares. The Switzerland-based Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has invested 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc reported 17,075 shares. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 7,078 shares.

More notable recent Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Criteo (CRTO) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Criteo S.A.â€™s (NASDAQ:CRTO) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Criteo +9.4% after Q2 beat, $80M buyback – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Criteo Stock Slumped 24.3% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Criteo SA had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Rosenblatt. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Rosenblatt. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Berenberg.