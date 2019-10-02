Analysts See $0.21 EPS for Cognex (CGNX); Forrester Research (FORR) Sentiment Is 1.44

Forrester Research Inc (FORR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.65, from 2.09 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 59 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 41 decreased and sold holdings in Forrester Research Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 9.99 million shares, down from 10.06 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Forrester Research Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 31 Increased: 41 New Position: 18.

Analysts await Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.42 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Forrester Research, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -362.50% negative EPS growth.

Ack Asset Management Llc holds 2.47% of its portfolio in Forrester Research, Inc. for 193,400 shares. Capital Impact Advisors Llc owns 38,815 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ballentine Partners Llc has 0.56% invested in the company for 250,000 shares. The New York-based American Capital Management Inc has invested 0.28% in the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 527,829 shares.

Forrester Research, Inc. operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. The company has market cap of $582.90 million. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s primary syndicated research product is RoleView, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Among 4 analysts covering Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cognex has $4700 highest and $3600 lowest target. $42.75’s average target is -8.60% below currents $46.77 stock price. Cognex had 9 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 16 by Goldman Sachs. Robert W. Baird maintained Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) rating on Monday, September 23. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $4700 target. The stock of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 23 by DA Davidson. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley.