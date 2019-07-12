Analysts See $-0.21 EPS for AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (AZRX); Sectoral Asset Management Trimmed Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Stake By $874,500

Analysts expect AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) to report $-0.21 EPS on August, 9.After having $-0.26 EPS previously, AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.’s analysts see -19.23% EPS growth. The stock decreased 8.51% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.29. About 121,599 shares traded. AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) has declined 2.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AZRX News: 30/05/2018 – AzurRx Announces Appointment of Dr. James Pennington as Chief Medical Officer; 23/04/2018 – AZURRX BIOPHARMA INC – NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS OR NOTABLE MILD TO MODERATE EVENTS HAVE BEEN REPORTED IN PHASE llA TRIAL; 11/05/2018 – HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 5.97 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AZURRX BIOPHARMA INC AS OF MAY 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – AZURRX BIOPHARMA INC – HIGHEST MS1819-SD DOSE COHORT CONTINUED TO SHOW GREATER THAN 21% IMPROVEMENT IN CFA IN EVALUABLE PATIENTS; 23/04/2018 – AZURRX BIOPHARMA AND MAYOLY-SPINDLER ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL POSITIVE INTERIM DATA FOR MS1819-SD PHASE Il IN EXOCRINE PANCREATIC INSUFFICIENCY (EPI); 23/04/2018 – AZURRX BIOPHARMA INC – OBSERVED BOTH CLINICAL ACTIVITY AND A CLEAR DOSE RESPONSE IN ITS ONGOING PHASE llA TRIAL OF MS1819-SD; 18/04/2018 – AZURRX BIOPHARMA – PRECLINICAL STUDIES INVESTIGATED ORAL DELIVERY OF AZ1103 USING THREE CAPSULE FORMULATIONS, ALL APPEARING TO BE WELL TOLERATED; 23/04/2018 – AzurRx BioPharma and Mayoly-Spindler Announce Additional Positive Interim Data for MS1819-SD Phase II in Exocrine Pancreatic In; 23/04/2018 – AZURRX BIOPHARMA INC – MAXIMAL ABSOLUTE CFA RESPONSE TO TREATMENT WAS UP TO 57%, WITH AN INVERSE RELATIONSHIP TO BASELINE CFA; 18/04/2018 AzurRx BioPharma Announces Positive Preclinical Data with AZX1103

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) stake by 14.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 5,500 shares as Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)’s stock rose 5.98%. The Sectoral Asset Management Inc holds 31,600 shares with $5.03 million value, down from 37,100 last quarter. Sage Therapeutics now has $9.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $188.27. About 299,400 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has declined 2.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – H1 ORGANIC RECURRING REVENUE GROWTH OF 6.4% (H1 17: 11.1%); 23/04/2018 – Sage files for an approval for its ‘breakthrough’ therapy for postpartum depression $SAGE; 27/03/2018 – FORTUNE Magazine and Great Places to Work Name Sage’s San Jose Sage lntacct Office One of the Bay Area’s Best Workplaces; 22/03/2018 – EPA: EPA Awards Innovative Technology Grants to Cornell University and The Sage Colleges in New York State; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Rev GBP899M; 28/03/2018 – Sage Therapeutics CEO: Have to weigh investor returns but will price postpartum drug ‘fairly’; 06/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto Calls on Secretary Zinke to Keep Sage-Grouse Protections in Place; 11/05/2018 – 35 Sage Intacct Partners Named to 2018 Edition of Industry’s Ranking of Largest Accounting Firms; 15/03/2018 – UCSF and Sage Bionetworks Announce Stress Research Study Leveraging New Sensor Technologies on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+; 22/03/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care Sales Office Opening

More notable recent AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Expanded MS1819-SD Global Commercialization Rights Now Owned by AzurRx BioPharma along with Full Development Rights – GlobeNewswire” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AzurRx BioPharma Reaches Enrollment Target for Phase II OPTION Clinical Trial – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. The company has market cap of $27.17 million. The Company’s product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 9 analysts covering SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAGE Therapeutics had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The stock of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Ladenburg given on Wednesday, March 20. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The stock of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Cowen & Co. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Piper Jaffray.

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-3.32 earnings per share, down 822.22% or $2.96 from last year’s $-0.36 per share. After $-3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset owns 1,624 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 0.03% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 40,921 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt L P, California-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Raymond James Service Inc holds 4,624 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 7,479 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Investment Advisors has 0.02% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). First Mercantile holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 2,194 shares. 3,329 are owned by M&T Bancorp Corp. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 7,523 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Vident Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,805 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Management owns 1,633 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Picton Mahoney Asset stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) stake by 37,395 shares to 393,123 valued at $10.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Unum Therapeutics stake by 337,292 shares and now owns 1.59 million shares. Stemline Therapeut (NASDAQ:STML) was raised too.