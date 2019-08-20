Analysts See $-0.20 EPS for Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (VISI); Newtyn Management Lowered Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holding

Analysts expect Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) to report $-0.20 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 51.22% from last quarter’s $-0.41 EPS. After having $-0.21 EPS previously, Volt Information Sciences, Inc.’s analysts see -4.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.43. About shares traded. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) has risen 20.79% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical VISI News: 07/05/2018 – DRONE VOLT SA ALDRV.PA – SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ONE OF ITS DISTRIBUTORS; 07/03/2018 – Volt Information Sciences 1Q Rev $253.3M; 07/05/2018 – DRONE VOLT SA ALDRV.PA – CONTRACTS AIMING TO FIRM UP DELIVERIES WITH A GOVERNMENTAL AGENCY IN SOUTH-EAST ASIA; 25/03/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases 400 Amp 600 Volt Rated 50 Foot 1/0 THHN Cord; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 20/04/2018 – DJ Volt Information Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VISI); 29/03/2018 – DRONE VOLT SA ALDRV.PA – TRANSFER ON PUBLIC COMPARTMENT OF EURONEXT GROWTH; 29/03/2018 – DRONE VOLT SA ALDRV.PA – TRANSFER FROM E1 GROUP TO E2 GROUP ON EURONEXT GROWTH PARIS; 14/05/2018 – Linda Perneau Appointed Pres of Volt Workforce Solutions; 31/03/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases 30 Foot 600 Volt Explosion Proof Cord Reel for Hazardous Locations

Newtyn Management Llc decreased Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) stake by 68.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Newtyn Management Llc sold 318,828 shares as Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)’s stock rose 18.40%. The Newtyn Management Llc holds 150,000 shares with $12.99 million value, down from 468,828 last quarter. Exact Sciences Corp now has $15.09B valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 986,013 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold Volt Information Sciences, Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 7.08% less from 7.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru has 0% invested in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI). Athena Cap Advisors Ltd holds 0.02% or 24,355 shares. Glacier Peak Limited Liability has 10.32% invested in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) for 2.41M shares. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 20,700 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) or 7,606 shares. Archon Cap Management Llc has 435,285 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI). Punch And Assocs Investment accumulated 785,500 shares. Geode Cap Lc reported 63,589 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI). 669,686 were reported by First Wilshire Mgmt. Sei holds 0% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. Minerva Advsrs Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI). Bancshares Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 17,954 shares. California-based Rbf Llc has invested 0.15% in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI).

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides staffing and information technology infrastructure services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $72.76 million. It operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and Technology Outsourcing Services and Solutions divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides contingent staffing, direct placement, recruitment process outsourcing, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $65,400 activity. $23,500 worth of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) shares were bought by Tomkins Paul. URSANER ARNOLD also bought $41,900 worth of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) shares.

Newtyn Management Llc increased Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) stake by 3.07M shares to 4.85 million valued at $86.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tilray Inc (Put) stake by 61,600 shares and now owns 200,000 shares. Liberty Media Corp Delaware was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Exact Sciences has $14300 highest and $95 lowest target. $113.33’s average target is -4.09% below currents $118.16 stock price. Exact Sciences had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 12 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, May 1. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Craig Hallum. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, May 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by BTIG Research. UBS maintained the shares of EXAS in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associate Corporation has invested 0.09% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Principal Grp holds 0.01% or 126,834 shares in its portfolio. Wasatch Advisors Incorporated stated it has 816,860 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 754,405 shares. Amer & Mngmt Co has 900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Com reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Trust Com Of Vermont holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 105 are owned by Farmers And Merchants. Nomura invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Financial Advisory Service accumulated 2,500 shares. Investors owns 890,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kistler accumulated 215 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited stated it has 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).