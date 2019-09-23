Analysts See $0.20 EPS for USA Truck, Inc. (USAK); York Capital Management Global Advisors Increased Its Jd Com (JD) Stake

Analysts expect USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to report $0.20 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 53.49% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. USAK’s profit would be $1.68 million giving it 11.13 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, USA Truck, Inc.’s analysts see 566.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.9. About 70,633 shares traded. USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) has declined 60.64% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.64% the S&P500. Some Historical USAK News: 17/05/2018 – USA Truck 32.6% Owned by Hedge Funds; 03/05/2018 – USA Truck to Participate in Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q Rev $78.7M; 26/03/2018 USA Truck Appoints George T. Henry Senior Vice President of USAT Logistics, Announces Retirement of James A. Craig; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q Net $1.03M; 19/04/2018 – DJ USA Truck Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAK); 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q EPS 13c; 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Appoints Tim Guin as Executive Vice Pres and Chief Comml Officer; 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q Adj EPS 14c

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased Jd Com Inc (JD) stake by 86.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc acquired 515,706 shares as Jd Com Inc (JD)’s stock declined 0.96%. The York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc holds 1.11M shares with $33.61M value, up from 593,790 last quarter. Jd Com Inc now has $44.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 14.10 million shares traded or 16.44% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS INCREASED BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN TWELVE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln in fresh funding; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 09/03/2018 – JD.COM TO ASSIST VILLAGERS IN CHINA’S IMPOVERISHED REGIONS: LIU; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQlYl Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CEO’S STATEMENTS WERE MEANT TO SAY UNDERLYING GROSS PROFIT FOR PRODUCT SALES WAS LOWER THAN OVERALL “GROSS PROFIT”; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.17; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Rev $16B

USA Truck, Inc., a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $74.64 million. It operates through two divisions, Trucking and USAT Logistics. It has a 7.35 P/E ratio. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium- to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $449,997 activity. Faulkenberry Barbara J had bought 1,190 shares worth $9,983. Creager Robert E. also bought $46,455 worth of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) on Wednesday, July 31. Chambers Mary Susan also bought $19,963 worth of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) on Monday, May 6. Shares for $40,890 were bought by ENZOR GARY. Reed James D bought 1,200 shares worth $10,296. Shares for $126,000 were bought by Bates Jason R. on Tuesday, July 30. On Thursday, May 2 GLASER THOMAS M bought $40,162 worth of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) or 2,900 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.62, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold USA Truck, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.93 million shares or 10.66% less from 5.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 64,321 shares. Systematic Fincl Management Limited Partnership accumulated 39,520 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Grace White reported 271,206 shares. Paloma Partners holds 0.01% of its portfolio in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) for 44,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0% or 1,296 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0% invested in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Us Bank De stated it has 0% in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Eidelman Virant Capital has 10,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.16% or 114,681 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 168,808 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Jpmorgan Chase Company stated it has 5,795 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Inc accumulated 0% or 107 shares.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) stake by 508,837 shares to 445,231 valued at $59.04M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) stake by 186,316 shares and now owns 530,126 shares. Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. JD.com has $36.5000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 11.51% above currents $30.94 stock price. JD.com had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, August 14.