Analysts See $0.20 EPS for USA Truck, Inc. (USAK); 1 Analysts Are Bullish Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Bunzl PLC (LON:BNZL), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Bunzl PLC has GBX 2700 highest and GBX 2050 lowest target. GBX 2183.33’s average target is 6.24% above currents GBX 2055 stock price. Bunzl PLC had 25 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and GBX 2100 target in Thursday, May 2 report. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 31 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 18. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of BNZL in report on Monday, April 29 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The stock of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Barclays Capital. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 2650 target in Thursday, April 18 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) on Thursday, April 18 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Jefferies. See Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) latest ratings:

29/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2550.00 New Target: GBX 2400.00 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2380.00 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2250.00 Maintain

27/08/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

26/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2250.00 Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2540.00 New Target: GBX 2380.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2400.00 New Target: GBX 2250.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2550.00 Maintain

Analysts expect USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to report $0.20 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 53.49% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. USAK’s profit would be $1.68M giving it 10.03 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, USA Truck, Inc.’s analysts see 566.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 12,349 shares traded. USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) has declined 60.64% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.64% the S&P500. Some Historical USAK News: 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Appoints Tim Guin as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; 26/03/2018 USA Truck Appoints George T. Henry Senior Vice President of USAT Logistics, Announces Retirement of James A. Craig; 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – USA Truck Presenting at Conference May 22; 17/05/2018 – USA Truck 32.6% Owned by Hedge Funds; 03/05/2018 – USA Truck to Participate in Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Managemen Exits Position in USA Truck; 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Appoints Tim Guin as Executive Vice Pres and Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q EPS 13c; 21/05/2018 – USA Truck Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

USA Truck, Inc., a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $67.26 million. It operates through two divisions, Trucking and USAT Logistics. It has a 6.62 P/E ratio. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium- to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.

More notable recent USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is USA Truck, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:USAK) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At USA Truck, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:USAK) 6.9% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Spot rate pressure dents USA Truck earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.62, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold USA Truck, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.93 million shares or 10.66% less from 5.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 33,526 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Company Mn. Blackrock holds 0% or 262,233 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) or 11,391 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Panagora Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 63,358 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & Communications Inc holds 0% or 130,357 shares in its portfolio. 271,206 are owned by Grace And White Incorporated. Australia-based Macquarie Group Inc Limited has invested 0% in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Arrowstreet Capital L P reported 0% in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Earnest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Campbell & Inv Adviser Limited Liability Company accumulated 21,037 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% or 1,296 shares in its portfolio. Northern holds 89,795 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) for 1,173 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $449,997 activity. GLASER THOMAS M had bought 2,900 shares worth $40,162. On Wednesday, August 7 Reed James D bought $10,296 worth of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) or 1,200 shares. Shares for $40,890 were bought by ENZOR GARY. The insider Faulkenberry Barbara J bought $9,983. Bates Jason R. had bought 15,000 shares worth $126,000 on Tuesday, July 30. Creager Robert E. also bought $46,455 worth of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) on Wednesday, July 31. The insider King Zachary B bought 2,975 shares worth $24,633.

More important recent Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 20% Return On Equity, Is Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “JELD-WEN Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results and Updates 2019 Outlook – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.