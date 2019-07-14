Analysts See $0.20 EPS for The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS); 0 Analysts Are Bullish Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (DFRG) Last Week

Analysts expect The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) to report $0.20 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. RBS’s profit would be $1.19 billion giving it 7.34 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.87. About 412,748 shares traded. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) has declined 25.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RBS News: 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – RBS reaches $4.9 bln deal to settle U.S. investigation; 30/05/2018 – RBS: ANY DIV PAYMENTS WILL START SMALL AND GROW INCREMENTALLY; 08/05/2018 – RBS CEO SAYS WILL NOT LOOK AT SIZE OF BRANCH NETWORK IN SCOTLAND AGAIN UNTIL AT LEAST 2020; 10/05/2018 – RBS’S ULSTER BANK TO SELL $1.9B OF SOURED HOME LOANS; 27/04/2018 – Evening Standard: Royal Bank of Scotland sell-off derailed by DoJ’s inquest into Russian hacking; 16/05/2018 – SAUDI’S ALAWWAL BANK – ANNOUNCES THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS IN RELATION TO ITS PROPOSED MERGER WITH THE SAUDI BRITISH BANK (SABB); 06/03/2018 – N.Y. Says RBS Paying $500 Million Over RMBS Claims Before Crisis; 27/04/2018 – RBS PLC Retains 2018 Guidance and Medium Term Outlook; 15/05/2018 – $RBS.GB: Officials charged with managing the taxpayer’s stake in Royal Bank of Scotland have begun contacting City brokers to gauge interest in a potential share sale, @harrynwilson reports; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-Santander poised to apply for RBS small business lending funds – Bloomberg

Among 3 analysts covering Del Frisco’s Restaurant (NASDAQ:DFRG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Del Frisco’s Restaurant had 4 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 15 by J.P. Morgan. See Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) latest ratings:

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $8.5000 8.0000

11/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold New Target: $8.5 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold Initiate

15/02/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral New Target: $9 Initiates Coverage On

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 31.25 million shares or 0.64% less from 31.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe & Rusling accumulated 141 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) for 1.90 million shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Susquehanna Group Inc Llp invested in 73,156 shares. Caz Investments L P holds 2.04% or 81,977 shares. Verition Fund Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 15,945 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co reported 11,570 shares. Fmr Lc reported 4.13M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highbridge Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.11% or 535,000 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0% invested in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) for 71,689 shares. Engaged Limited Co stated it has 3.33 million shares or 2.99% of all its holdings. Franklin Res invested in 55,315 shares. Kempen Mngmt Nv holds 385,434 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 13,021 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $265.54 million. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del FriscoÂ’s Double Eagle Steak House, SullivanÂ’s Steakhouse, and Del FriscoÂ’s Grille brand names. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops and fresh seafood.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.66 million activity. ARMISTICE CAPITAL – LLC bought $2.08M worth of stock.

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.93. About 1.22 million shares traded. Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) has declined 64.75% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DFRG News: 07/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Sees FY18 Total Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth of 0%-2%; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S EXPLORES OPTIONS FOR SULLIVAN’S STEAKHOUSE; 07/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – Steakhouse Del Frisco’s to acquire tapas restaurant owner Barteca for $325 million; 07/05/2018 – The deal represents a calculated move by Del Frisco’s to expand and gain access to new customers; 08/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant 4Q Adj EPS 39c; 13/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT – FOR SULLIVAN’S STEAKHOUSE GOT SEVERAL BIDS FROM INTERESTED PARTIES TO BUY CONCEPT, ARE IN PROCESS OF NEGOTIATING TERMS; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC DFRG.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.66 TO $0.76; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 5.1% Position in Del Frisco’s