Analysts See $-0.20 EPS for Sierra Oncology, Inc. (SRRA); Shorts at Schnitzer Steel Industries – Class A Common (SCHN) Lowered By 8.63%

Analysts expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to report $-0.20 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.16 EPS. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, Sierra Oncology, Inc.’s analysts see 17.65% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.0027 during the last trading session, reaching $0.49. About 161,735 shares traded. Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) has declined 35.44% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SRRA News: 23/03/2018 – Sierra Oncology at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 1.6% of Sierra Oncology; 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Sierra Oncology; 10/05/2018 – Sierra Oncology 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys New 4.2% Position in Sierra Oncology; 14/03/2018 Late-Breaking Abstract Reporting SRA737 Preclinical Activity in CCNE1-Driven and PARPi-Resistant Cancers Accepted for AACR 2018 Annual Meeting

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc – Class A Common (NASDAQ:SCHN) had a decrease of 8.63% in short interest. SCHN’s SI was 2.31 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.63% from 2.53 million shares previously. With 232,300 avg volume, 10 days are for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc – Class A Common (NASDAQ:SCHN)’s short sellers to cover SCHN’s short positions. The SI to Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc – Class A Common’s float is 8.83%. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.67. About 31,788 shares traded. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 26.23% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR INCLUDES TAX BENEFITS OF $0.52/SHARE ASSOCIATED TAX REFORM; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.25-EPS $1.31; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Rises in March; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Net $41.9M; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.31; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q EPS $1.42; 22/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY REVENUES $559 MLN VS $382 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Rev $559.4M

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and makes finished steel products worldwide. The company has market cap of $714.19 million. It operates through two divisions, Auto and Metals Recycling and Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). It has a 7.21 P/E ratio. The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

More notable recent Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “48 Biggest Movers From Wednesday – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SCHN) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 37% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 21.88 million shares or 0.38% less from 21.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Finance owns 949 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Shufro Rose & Lc accumulated 36,166 shares. Orca Invest Limited Liability holds 56,380 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 30,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Paloma Mgmt Com holds 11,253 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 2,069 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Gp. Macquarie Gru Ltd reported 3,056 shares. Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 910 shares. Mufg Americas Corp holds 0% or 385 shares in its portfolio. Victory Inc accumulated 114,278 shares. Sector Pension Board owns 70,300 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields reported 0.01% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% or 118,175 shares. 2,570 were reported by Advisors Asset Management.

More notable recent Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Sierra Oncology, Inc. (SRRA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) And Trying To Stomach The 72% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “List of Companies Reaching Yearly Lows Tuesday – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sierra up 10% on positive SRA737 data – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/05/2019: SRRA,CRON,CRON.TO,RWLK,IFRX – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $36.60 million. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage.