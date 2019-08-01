Analysts See $0.20 EPS for Prospect Capital (PSEC); NABTESCO TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES JAP (NCTKF) Shorts Up By 3.28%

Analysts expect Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report $0.20 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. PSEC’s profit would be $73.38 million giving it 8.20 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Prospect Capital Corporation’s analysts see -4.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.56. About 672,337 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022

NABTESCO CORP TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES JAP (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) had an increase of 3.28% in short interest. NCTKF’s SI was 921,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.28% from 892,100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 9214 days are for NABTESCO CORP TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES JAP (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)’s short sellers to cover NCTKF’s short positions. It closed at $26.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Nabtesco Corporation (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nabtesco: Great Way To Play Booming Robotics Industry – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Motion Control Leader Nabtesco Moves Toward High Margin Service Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2017. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nabtesco Corp. ADR 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.43 billion. It operates through four divisions: Precision Equipment, Transport Equipment, Aircraft and Oil Hydraulic Equipment, and Industrial Equipment. It currently has negative earnings. The Precision Equipment segment offers high precision reducers and actuators, wafer transfer units, vacuum pumps, vacuum valves, vacuum devices, rapid prototyping systems, solar tracking equipment, and actuation units for industrial robots, machine tools, factory automation systems, electronic devices, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, automobiles, and home electronic appliances.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold Prospect Capital Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Services owns 47,396 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 41,321 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Sg Americas Llc has 54,134 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eqis Management Inc reported 33,529 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth, Wisconsin-based fund reported 798 shares. 60,959 are held by Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability Co. National Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 67,641 shares. Blair William And Com Il stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Winch Advisory Services Llc reported 525 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.68 million activity. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $638,880 was made by Barry John F on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prospect Capital Corp.: My Game Plan For August – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Stock Has A 10.75% Yield And Sells For Less Than Book – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Div Reminder for Prospect Capital (PSEC) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.