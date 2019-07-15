Analysts See $0.20 EPS for PotlatchDeltic (PCH); PS Business Parks (PSB) Sentiment Is 1.22

Analysts expect PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) to report $0.20 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.55 EPS change or 73.33% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. PCH’s profit would be $13.52M giving it 47.59 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, PotlatchDeltic Corporation’s analysts see 150.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $38.07. About 130,667 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.87% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c

PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.69, from 1.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 95 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 78 sold and reduced equity positions in PS Business Parks Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 19.18 million shares, down from 20.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding PS Business Parks Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 63 Increased: 67 New Position: 28.

Potlatch Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust that owns and manages timberlands located in Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Wisconsin in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.57 billion. The Resource Management Division manages its timberlands, harvests timber, procures other wood fiber, sells logs and leases land for hunting and other recreational activity. It has a 21.87 P/E ratio. The Real Estate Division develops and sells land parcels, as well as invests in timberlands.

More notable recent PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BCC vs. PCH: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Potlatch: A Market Neutral Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 19% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold PotlatchDeltic Corporation shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Llc holds 0.01% or 454,654 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Liability, United Kingdom-based fund reported 71,167 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 20 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 61 shares. Wellington Grp Incorporated Llp holds 0.03% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) or 3.64 million shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 0.01% or 152,419 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda invested in 0.3% or 18,951 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 2,461 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 397 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 5,337 shares. Stelac Advisory Services Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 4,976 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 24,211 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 211 shares or 0% of the stock.

Diligent Investors Llc holds 0.99% of its portfolio in PS Business Parks, Inc. for 11,029 shares. First Quadrant L P Ca owns 47,148 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Phocas Financial Corp. has 0.52% invested in the company for 33,036 shares. The Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Management Llc has invested 0.43% in the stock. Rothschild & Co Asset Management Us Inc., a New York-based fund reported 235,858 shares.

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.73 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 30.91 P/E ratio. It owns, operates, acquires and develops commercial properties primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space.

Analysts await PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PSB’s profit will be $46.06M for 25.66 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by PS Business Parks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

More notable recent PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About PS Business Parks, Inc.’s (NYSE:PSB) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Public Storage: When You Need A Little More Room – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.