Analysts See $-0.20 EPS for Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX); Lam Research (LRCX)’s Sentiment Is 0.92

Analysts expect Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) to report $-0.20 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 11.11% from last quarter's $-0.18 EPS. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, Pacific Ethanol, Inc.'s analysts see 17.65% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.73% or $0.0338 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5562. About 127,551 shares traded. Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) has declined 81.33% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.33% the S&P500.

Lam Research Corp (LRCX) investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 266 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 289 sold and reduced their stock positions in Lam Research Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 124.36 million shares, down from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Lam Research Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 9 to 11 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 54 Reduced: 235 Increased: 191 New Position: 75.

The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $226.6. About 257,969 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) has risen 11.06% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Moves -1.04%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq" on October 02, 2019

Marlowe Partners Lp holds 17.46% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation for 160,843 shares. Oaktop Capital Management Ii L.P. owns 316,504 shares or 12.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rgm Capital Llc has 6.93% invested in the company for 511,384 shares. The California-based Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc has invested 4.49% in the stock. Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 793,114 shares.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company has market cap of $32.82 billion. The firm offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures. It has a 16.54 P/E ratio. The Company’s thin film deposition products also comprise SPEED high-density plasma CVD products for applications in shallow trench isolation, pre-metal dielectrics, inter-layer dielectrics, inter-metal dielectrics, and passivation layers; and SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for treatment of back-end-of-line (BEOL) low-k dielectric films and front-end-of-line silicon nitride strained films.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.95M for 18.82 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company has market cap of $27.68 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Production and Marketing. It currently has negative earnings. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.