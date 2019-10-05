Analysts See $0.20 EPS for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR); TTM Technologies (TTMI)’s Sentiment Is 1.25

TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.03, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 85 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 68 sold and decreased their holdings in TTM Technologies Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 110.43 million shares, down from 111.91 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding TTM Technologies Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 45 Increased: 64 New Position: 21.

Analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to report $0.20 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 53.85% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. OSUR’s profit would be $12.34M giving it 9.50 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, OraSure Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 185.71% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.6. About 445,504 shares traded. OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has declined 49.64% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OSUR News: 04/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints Roberto Cuca Chief Fincl Officer; 02/05/2018 – OraSure 1Q Rev $41.9M; 04/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES NAMES NEW CFO; 26/03/2018 – OraSure Technologies at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 18/04/2018 – FDA: OraSure Technologies, Inc.- Cocaine Metabolite MICRO-PLATE EIA, Catalog Number: 1122SC, UDI: (0100608337000429(17)180228(1; 02/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2Q EPS 3.0C, EST. 6.0C; 02/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES 1Q REV. $42.0M, EST. $40.5M; 11/04/2018 – OraSure Technologies Earnings Conference Call Invitation; 10/04/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints New Senior Vice President, Business Development; 04/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES NAMES ROBERTO CUCA NEW CFO

Analysts await TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.22 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. TTMI’s profit will be $23.22M for 13.97 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by TTM Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 633.33% EPS growth.

TTM Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes printed circuit boards worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. It provides a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates. It has a 17.46 P/E ratio. It also produces test specialized circuits that are used in radio-frequency or microwave emission and collection applications; printed circuits with heavy copper cores, and embedded and press-fit coins; PCBs with electrically passive heat sinks; and PCBs with electrically active thermal cores.

Ironwood Investment Management Llc holds 1.89% of its portfolio in TTM Technologies, Inc. for 236,870 shares. Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny owns 1.65 million shares or 1.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has 0.79% invested in the company for 715,111 shares. The New York-based Needham Investment Management Llc has invested 0.57% in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, a New York-based fund reported 468,058 shares.

