Analysts See $0.20 EPS for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA); Ingles Markets (IMKTA) Sentiment Is 1

Ingles Markets Inc (IMKTA) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 51 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 51 sold and reduced their holdings in Ingles Markets Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 12.61 million shares, down from 12.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ingles Markets Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 40 Increased: 28 New Position: 23.

Analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to report $0.20 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.26% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. MWA’s profit would be $31.68M giving it 11.93 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Mueller Water Products, Inc.’s analysts see 66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.54. About 258,554 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 20.83% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $875.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER 2Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 10C; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CONVERSION MARGIN TO RANGE BETWEEN 25 AND 30 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – Mueller Water Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q EPS 6c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Water Products Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MWA); 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS SEES YR NET SALES RISING 7%-9%; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water Sees 2018 Consolidated Net Sales Increasing 7% to 9%; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 7 TO 9 PCT

Harber Asset Management Llc holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Ingles Markets, Incorporated for 207,111 shares. Fca Corp Tx owns 86,279 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, River Road Asset Management Llc has 0.52% invested in the company for 835,456 shares. The Florida-based Intrepid Capital Management Inc has invested 0.49% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 180,600 shares.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. The company has market cap of $652.16 million. The Company’s supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods and other perishables, and non-food products; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items. It has a 8.15 P/E ratio. The firm modern stores provide home meal replacement items, delicatessens, bakeries, floral departments, and greeting cards, as well as various selections of organic, beverage, and health-related items.

Among 3 analysts covering Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Mueller Water Products had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, June 26 to “Sell”. The rating was upgraded by Seaport Global to “Buy” on Friday, May 10. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold Mueller Water Products, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 125.81 million shares or 0.44% less from 126.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bankshares invested 0% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Moreover, Mirae Asset Invests Ltd has 0% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 37,969 shares. Qs Investors Limited has 112,992 shares. Northern Trust invested in 2.03M shares. Prudential stated it has 18,988 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp owns 47,170 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.01% or 9.10M shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Llc holds 267,685 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Advsrs holds 1.52% or 253,486 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 31,390 shares. Bessemer Gp Incorporated has 850 shares. Fmr Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 66,997 shares. Hsbc Plc owns 23,346 shares. Moreover, Carroll Assoc has 0% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 150 shares.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets services and products for the use in transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Mueller Co., Anvil, and Mueller Technologies. It has a 49.95 P/E ratio. The Mueller Co. segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.