Analysts See $0.20 EPS for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA); Arrow Electronics Has 0.75 Sentiment

Analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to report $0.20 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 17.65% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. MWA’s profit would be $31.51 million giving it 13.31 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Mueller Water Products, Inc.’s analysts see -16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 266,522 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 15.53% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Buys New 1.4% Position in Mueller Water; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $875.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CONVERSION MARGIN TO RANGE BETWEEN 25 AND 30 PERCENT; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q EPS 6c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Water Products Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MWA); 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER 2Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 10C; 16/03/2018 – Mueller Water May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Consecutive Gain; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s says Anvil International, LLC’s $60 million add-on term loan will not impact its credit ratings

Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.37, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 117 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 156 decreased and sold their equity positions in Arrow Electronics Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 77.67 million shares, down from 77.77 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Arrow Electronics Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 6 to 3 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 118 Increased: 88 New Position: 29.

Among 2 analysts covering MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS has $1100 highest and $800 lowest target. $9.50’s average target is -10.80% below currents $10.65 stock price. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS had 3 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $800 target in Wednesday, June 26 report. On Friday, May 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Seaport Global to “Buy”.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets services and products for the use in transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.68 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Mueller Co., Anvil, and Mueller Technologies. It has a 35.4 P/E ratio. The Mueller Co. segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold Mueller Water Products, Inc. shares while 59 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 120.54 million shares or 4.19% less from 125.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Technologies L P has invested 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Citigroup owns 43,955 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Huntington National Bank stated it has 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 26,111 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 21,428 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Franklin Inc invested in 11.47M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0% or 2,894 shares in its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 86,605 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De accumulated 45,924 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, a Brazil-based fund reported 81,088 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 0.01% or 14.25 million shares. Hendershot Invests invested in 0.05% or 16,000 shares. Moreover, Stevens First Principles Advsrs has 1.45% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, down 23.39% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ARW’s profit will be $138.85M for 10.75 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.37% EPS growth.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 3.63% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. for 191,037 shares. Cooke & Bieler Lp owns 2.18 million shares or 2.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lyrical Asset Management Lp has 2.15% invested in the company for 2.19 million shares. The California-based Denali Advisors Llc has invested 2.13% in the stock. Gmt Capital Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 751,650 shares.

The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $71.84. About 183,546 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) has declined 3.08% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon