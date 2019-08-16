Analysts See $-0.20 EPS for MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP); Panagora Asset Management Has Lowered Its Grupo Aeroportuario Pac (PAC) Holding

Analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report $-0.20 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 53.85% from last quarter’s $-0.13 EPS. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, MEI Pharma, Inc.’s analysts see 17.65% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.73% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.48. About 357,811 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 25/05/2018 – CAXTON CORPORATION REPORTS 9.1 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MEI PHARMA INC AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Highe; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study; 16/05/2018 – MEI Pharma to Present Clinical Data at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – BELIEVES ITS CASH POSITION WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO THROUGH FIRST HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – DATA READOUTS IN THREE PROGRAMS EXPECTED IN SECOND CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – Targeting the tricky P13K pathway in cancer, MEI gets $75M to push program through registration study $MEIP @BrittanyMeiling; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – 10% RATE CONSISTENT WITH ESTABLISHED DISCONTINUATION RATE FOR AZACITIDINE GIVEN AS MONOTHERAPY, MEETS THRESHOLD TO CONTINUE ENROLLMENT; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: 10% Early Discontinuation Rate Due to Adverse Events Supports Expansion of Patient Enrollment; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – STUDY DESIGN IS BEING AMENDED BY SUBSTITUTING STAGE 2 WITH AN EXPANDED OPEN-LABEL PORTION OF STUDY TO OBTAIN DATA

MEI Pharma, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the clinical development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $105.51 million. The companyÂ’s clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an orally available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical development portfolio also includes ME-401, an oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositide 3-kinase delta for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or follicular lymphoma; and ME-344, an isoflavone-derived mitochondrial inhibitor for the treatment of HER2-negative breast cancer.

