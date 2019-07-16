Analysts See $-0.20 EPS for LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN); Highland Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Si Finl Group Md (SIFI) Holding

Highland Capital Management Lp increased Si Finl Group Inc Md (SIFI) stake by 278.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Lp acquired 81,457 shares as Si Finl Group Inc Md (SIFI)’s stock rose 5.39%. The Highland Capital Management Lp holds 110,721 shares with $1.43 million value, up from 29,264 last quarter. Si Finl Group Inc Md now has $174.90M valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 223,381 shares traded or 634.18% up from the average. SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) has risen 0.07% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFI News: 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP INC SIFI.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.17; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Sl Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ SI Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIFI); 17/04/2018 SI Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report $-0.20 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 233.33% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. After having $-0.25 EPS previously, LivePerson, Inc.’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.26% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.71. About 657,150 shares traded or 16.05% up from the average. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 58.46% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.03% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 31/05/2018 – LivePerson launches world’s most advanced platform to connect large brands and consumers via Alexa and Google Assistant; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 11c-Adj EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 7c-10c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. $0; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 35c-29c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE IS NOW $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Rev $237M-$243M; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $0.0 TO 1.0C, EST. 1.6C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold SIFI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 5.58 million shares or 6.60% less from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) for 501,328 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 78,532 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). 1,477 are owned by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Natixis reported 58,155 shares. American Gru reported 7,073 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 30,885 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Seidman Lawrence B invested 0.95% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Morgan Stanley has 35,395 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 151,738 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has invested 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 25,240 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 37,200 are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Co. 390 are owned by Cornerstone. State Street has 185,997 shares.

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased Automatic Data Processing In (Call) (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 21,000 shares to 17,000 valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intel Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 576,650 shares and now owns 80,000 shares. Broadcom Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold LivePerson, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 155,583 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associates holds 0% or 471 shares. 50,996 were accumulated by Essex Mngmt Com Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ameritas Prns holds 0.01% or 4,955 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 8,527 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 13,101 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.05% or 129,061 shares. Us Bancorporation De reported 1,043 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 26,530 are held by Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Corporation. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Aristeia Lc invested in 0.11% or 71,800 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated has 113 shares. Artisan Partners Lp has invested 0.08% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Arrowgrass Cap (Us) L P invested in 71,800 shares. Pennsylvania-based Millrace Asset Gp has invested 2.34% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Among 7 analysts covering LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. LivePerson had 18 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $33 target in Friday, February 22 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, January 24 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, March 1. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Ladenburg. The stock of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Needham. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The stock of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) earned “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Monday, February 25.

LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. The company has market cap of $2.06 billion. It operates in two divisions, Business and Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for firms of various sizes.

More notable recent LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KeyBanc: LivePerson Poised For Revenue Reacceleration, Margin Expansion – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “LivePerson Wins 2019 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Award – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Box Expands Client Base, Boosts Cloud Content Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Eyes Cosmetic Business With Lady Gaga Products – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.