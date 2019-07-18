Analysts See $0.20 EPS for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI); Shorts at ECARE SOLUTIONS (ECSL) Lowered By 82.52%

ECARE SOLUTIONS INC (OTCMKTS:ECSL) had a decrease of 82.52% in short interest. ECSL’s SI was 1,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 82.52% from 10,300 shares previously. With 23,000 avg volume, 0 days are for ECARE SOLUTIONS INC (OTCMKTS:ECSL)’s short sellers to cover ECSL’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.33% or $0.022 during the last trading session, reaching $0.278. About 5,800 shares traded. EncounterCare Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECSL) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to report $0.20 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. LPI’s profit would be $47.31M giving it 3.78 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s analysts see 66.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $3.025. About 3.63 million shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 64.96% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 06/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q Rev MYR381M; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 12/03/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW; 02/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KLR Group for Apr. 9; 12/03/2018 LAREDO PETROLEUM SEES COMPLETING 60-65 NET WELLS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q Net MYR72.5M; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q NET INCOME 72.5M RINGGIT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laredo Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPI); 07/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM INC LPI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $1 TO $12

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $715.58 million. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 3.06 P/E ratio. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold Laredo Petroleum, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 223.03 million shares or 2.98% less from 229.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Partners Mgmt invested 0.05% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) for 14,751 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 29,570 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 1.08M shares. State Street owns 10.26 million shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc holds 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) or 12,700 shares. 188,250 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp invested in 711,359 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Savings Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Bokf Na has 0.07% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) for 915,659 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 910,501 shares or 0% of the stock. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) for 52,185 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Laredo Petroleum had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Societe Generale given on Friday, February 15. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Hold” on Thursday, February 14. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was downgraded by M Partners to “Neutral”.

