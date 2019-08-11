Analysts See $-0.20 EPS for Lands' End, Inc. (LE); Hbk Investments LP Lifted Its Antero Res (AR) Holding

Hbk Investments LP increased Antero Res Corp (AR) stake by 302.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hbk Investments LP acquired 224,140 shares as Antero Res Corp (AR)’s stock declined 35.34%. The Hbk Investments LP holds 298,255 shares with $2.63M value, up from 74,115 last quarter. Antero Res Corp now has $1.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 10.90 million shares traded or 16.19% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c

Analysts expect Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) to report $-0.20 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.16 EPS. After having $-0.21 EPS previously, Lands' End, Inc.’s analysts see -4.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.64. About 81,304 shares traded. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 54.11% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.11% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 17/04/2018 – Lands’ End Flutters With Activity On Earth Day; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Net $39.8M; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Direct Segment Net Revenue Rose 14.3% to $455.6M; 29/03/2018 – Lands’ End Presenting at Cowen Conference Apr 3; 07/03/2018 Lands’ End Business Outfitters Launches Work. Life. Style. Collection Aimed at Millennials; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lands’ End Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LE); 22/03/2018 – LANDS’ END 4Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 50C (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – Lands’ End Makes Forbes’ Best Midsize Employer List For Second Consecutive Year; 12/04/2018 – Lands’ End’s Unfashionable Comeback: Bringing Back Elastic Waistbands

Lands' End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company has market cap of $312.02 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Direct and Retail. It has a 41.91 P/E ratio. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. $49,689 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were bought by RADY PAUL M. The insider Warren Glen C Jr bought $166,862. Another trade for 16.09M shares valued at $99.30 million was made by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10. Shares for $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22. On Monday, June 10 Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 16.09 million shares.

Hbk Investments LP decreased General Mtrs Co (Put) stake by 201,900 shares to 33,100 valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) stake by 60,192 shares and now owns 91,908 shares. Talend S A was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Antero Resources had 12 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 13. The stock of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Jefferies. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17 target in Friday, March 22 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.

