Analysts See $0.20 EPS for Gladstone Investment (GAIN); Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Upped Deluxe (DLX) Holding By $634,680

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased Deluxe Corp (DLX) stake by 1186.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda acquired 15,867 shares as Deluxe Corp (DLX)'s stock rose 1.52%. The Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 17,204 shares with $700,000 value, up from 1,337 last quarter. Deluxe Corp now has $2.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 237,922 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) to report $0.20 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 100.00% from last quarter's $0.1 EPS. GAIN's profit would be $6.56 million giving it 15.43 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Gladstone Investment Corporation's analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.34. About 99,941 shares traded. Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) has declined 1.46% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.46% the S&P500.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $298,822 activity. 20,581 shares were bought by GLADSTONE DAVID, worth $246,766 on Monday, September 9. Another trade for 2,400 shares valued at $29,856 was bought by DULLUM DAVID A R.

More notable recent Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Weekly Market Preview: Three Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (COST, PEP, SFIX) – Nasdaq" on September 29, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.89, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold Gladstone Investment Corporation shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 3.30 million shares or 8.21% more from 3.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0% or 20,555 shares. Citigroup reported 4,969 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 10,232 shares stake. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 34,172 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 291,919 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Cambridge Advsrs holds 0% or 13,047 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Advisory Svcs Network Limited Com holds 3,089 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 82,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank Corp has 158,875 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital L P accumulated 41,311 shares. Dana Investment Advisors Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) for 10,000 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 40,900 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp has 0% invested in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) for 74,196 shares.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability firm interests, and warrants or options. The company has market cap of $405.03 million. The fund does not invest in start-ups. It has a 7.32 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) stake by 4,044 shares to 12,347 valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Emp Distrib Y Comerc Nor (NYSE:EDN) stake by 20,680 shares and now owns 79,320 shares. Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA) was reduced too.