Analysts See $0.20 EPS for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE); Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) Sentiment Is 0.88

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 15 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 17 cut down and sold their stakes in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now own: 7.48 million shares, down from 7.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 8 Increased: 12 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to report $0.20 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 900.00% from last quarter's $0.02 EPS. ESTE's profit would be $12.86 million giving it 8.15 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.72 EPS previously, Earthstone Energy, Inc.'s analysts see -72.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.52. About 102,412 shares traded. Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) has declined 18.71% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.14% the S&P500.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $520.10 million. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. It currently has negative earnings. LLC.

It closed at $5.74 lastly. It is down 15.34% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.77% the S&P500.

Ota Financial Group L.P. holds 1% of its portfolio in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund for 104,378 shares. E&G Advisors Lp owns 117,401 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 1.04 million shares. The Georgia-based Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. has invested 0.03% in the stock. Oxbow Advisors Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 41,675 shares.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $419.36 million. The Company’s asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. It has a 9.37 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.