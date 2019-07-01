Analysts See $0.20 EPS for Crawford & Company (CRD.B); GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES COMMON SHARES (GZDIF) Shorts Down By 96.76%

Analysts expect Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) to report $0.20 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.26% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. CRD_B’s profit would be $11.60 million giving it 11.51 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Crawford & Company’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.21. About 48,268 shares traded. Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) has risen 18.25% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CRD.B News: 23/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES NAMES RONALD D. BROWN INTERIM CEO, CRAWFORD; 24/05/2018 – Richland Source: Crawford SWCD announces photo contest; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries Names Crawford Lipsey as Interim Pres and Oper Chief; 23/04/2018 LSI Industries Inc. Names Ronald D. Brown Interim CEO and Crawford Lipsey as Interim COO; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Norton: Norton and Crawford Urge Adoption of Their Bill to Track Sexual Assault on Airplanes after House-Passed FAA; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Crawford and Norton Urge Adoption of Their Bill to Track Sexual Assault on Airplanes after House-Passed FAA

GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:GZDIF) had a decrease of 96.76% in short interest. GZDIF’s SI was 2,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 96.76% from 80,200 shares previously. With 3,100 avg volume, 1 days are for GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:GZDIF)’s short sellers to cover GZDIF’s short positions. The stock increased 23.08% or $0.009 during the last trading session, reaching $0.048. About 25,000 shares traded. Grizzly Discoveries Inc (OTCMKTS:GZDIF) has 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $2.66 million. It primarily explores for gold, copper, cobalt, potash, and diamond deposits. It currently has negative earnings. As of November 1, 2018, it had interests in approximately 189,000 acres of precious-base metal properties in British Columbia along with metallic and industrial mineral permits for potash totaling approximately 60,000 acres along the Alberta-Saskatchewan border; and approximately 161,000 acres of properties, which host diamondiferous kimberlites in the Buffalo Head Hills region of Alberta.

Crawford & Company provides claims management solutions to insurance companies and self-insured entities worldwide. The company has market cap of $534.13 million. The firm operates through four divisions: U.S. It has a 21.72 P/E ratio. Services, International, Broadspire, and Garden City Group.