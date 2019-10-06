Analysts See $0.20 EPS for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG); Fossil Group (FOSL) Shorts Down By 1.2%

Analysts expect Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) to report $0.20 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 185.71% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. T_CG’s profit would be $58.14M giving it 15.35 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. The stock increased 4.24% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $12.28. About 978,003 shares traded or 5.01% up from the average. Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 13/04/2018 – CG: Newell’s Waddington said to attract bidders including Novole; 19/03/2018 – Vitol, Carlyle to list oil downstream venture Varo in Amsterdam; 23/05/2018 – THE CARLYLE GROUP – WINARTA WILL LEAD INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES IN INDONESIA; LONG HOANG WILL FOCUS ON INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES IN VIETNAM; 16/04/2018 – THE CARLYLE GROUP SAYS BEFORE JOINING CARLYLE, TAYLOR BOSWELL WORKED AT APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT; 16/03/2018 – Javier Blas: EXCLUSIVE: #Oil Trader Vitol and Private Equity Group Carlyle to Announce @VaroEnergy IPO Next Week — via…; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN CORP – TRANSACTION SIGNIFICANTLY ACCRETIVE TO SEASPAN’S EARNINGS PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Is Said to Snag Carlyle for $10 Billion Funding; 02/05/2018 – Claudio Weissman: Novolex Holdings Inc, a packaging manufacturing company owned by buyout firm Carlyle Group LP, is in the lead; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s: Carlyle Global Market Strategies Clo 2015-2, Ltd. Ratings Unaffected By Refinancing Upon A Redemption; 27/03/2018 – Carlyle wins battle for Akzo Nobel unit

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) had a decrease of 1.2% in short interest. FOSL’s SI was 13.52 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 1.2% from 13.69M shares previously. With 1.31 million avg volume, 10 days are for Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s short sellers to cover FOSL’s short positions. The SI to Fossil Group Inc’s float is 30.18%. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 1.06 million shares traded. Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) has declined 56.02% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FOSL News: 08/05/2018 – Fossil 1Q Loss $48.3M; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Position in Fossil; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 15/05/2018 – Scge Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Fossil; 08/05/2018 – FOSSIL 1Q LOSS/SHR 99C; 24/05/2018 – Mark R. Belgya Elected to Fossil Group, Inc. Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Fossil Group Says With Belgya’s Election the Board Consists of Nine Members; 08/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC FOSL.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – BELGYA CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE CHAIR AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC FOSL.O – FOSSIL GROUP, INC. AND PUMA SE SIGNED A GLOBAL LICENSE PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.57 billion. The Company’s principal projects include Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan mine located in Canada. It has a 26.93 P/E ratio. The firm also holds 100% interests in the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo exploration property located in Mongolia.

Fossil Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company has market cap of $571.34 million. The companyÂ’s principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, and soft accessories. It has a 17.02 P/E ratio. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ADIDAS, ARMANI EXCHANGE, BURBERRY, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold Fossil Group, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 51.44 million shares or 2.59% less from 52.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 0.01% invested in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Barclays Public Lc invested in 0% or 76,544 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Sei Investments Com holds 0% in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) or 10,266 shares. Alps Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 30,817 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 143,621 shares. Synovus invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Renaissance Technology Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 400 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny, New York-based fund reported 14,768 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Art Advsr Limited Company owns 71,142 shares. Ameriprise holds 517,371 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Co, Washington-based fund reported 560,786 shares.