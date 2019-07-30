Analysts See $-0.20 EPS for Celcuity Inc. (CELC); Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Shorts Raised By 17.24%

Analysts expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to report $-0.20 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.15 EPS. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, Celcuity Inc.’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. It closed at $21.15 lastly. It is down 9.92% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CELC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Celcuity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CELC); 14/05/2018 – Celcuity 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 15/03/2018 Celcuity 4Q Loss/Shr 17c

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT) had an increase of 17.24% in short interest. AHT’s SI was 1.68M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 17.24% from 1.44M shares previously. With 345,900 avg volume, 5 days are for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT)’s short sellers to cover AHT’s short positions. The SI to Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc’s float is 2.09%. It closed at $2.6 lastly. It is down 23.63% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AHT News: 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ashford Hospitality Tr 2018-ASHF Certs Rtgs; 12/03/2018 – Ashford Names David Brooks Chief Transaction Officer; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ashford Hospitality Tr 2018-ASHF Certs Prelim Rtgs; 12/03/2018 ASHFORD INC AINC.A SAYS JEREMY J. WELTER APPOINTED COO AND CO-PRESIDENT; 09/04/2018 – Ashford Trust Completes Refinancing of 22-Hotel Portfolio; 09/04/2018 – Ashford Trust Completes $985M Refinancing of 22-Hotel Portfolio; 12/03/2018 – Ashford Names Jeremy Welter Co-President and Chief Operating Officer; 03/04/2018 – Ashford Trust Sets First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates; 03/05/2018 – Ashford 1Q Loss/Shr $2.84; 09/04/2018 – Ashford Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Remington’s Project Management Division

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company has market cap of $215.92 million. It develops CELx tests to diagnose breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, bladder, and hematological cancers. It currently has negative earnings.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $265.57 million. The firm engages in investment and management of properties in the hospitality industry. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States.

Since June 18, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $139,700 activity. 20,000 shares were bought by Ansell Benjamin J MD, worth $67,200 on Tuesday, June 18.

