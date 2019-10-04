Analysts See $-0.20 EPS for Bandwidth Inc. (BAND); Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Income Fund (NEA) Has 1.1 Sentiment

Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Income Fund (NEA) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 54 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 49 decreased and sold their stock positions in Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database reported: 52.91 million shares, down from 53.00 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Income Fund in top ten positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 34 Increased: 40 New Position: 14.

Analysts expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to report $-0.20 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 122.22% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Bandwidth Inc.’s analysts see 122.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $65.87. About 231,060 shares traded or 2.55% up from the average. Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) has risen 112.49% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.49% the S&P500. Some Historical BAND News: 22/04/2018 DJ Bandwidth Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAND); 02/05/2018 – Bandwidth 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 02/05/2018 – Bandwidth Sees FY Rev $159M-$160.5M; 02/05/2018 – Bandwidth 1Q EPS 30c; 02/05/2018 – Bandwidth 1Q Rev $53M; 02/05/2018 – Bandwidth Sees 2Q Rev $45.1M-$45.6M; 24/05/2018 – Bandwidth Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Among 2 analysts covering Bandwidth Inc. – Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:BAND), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Bandwidth Inc. – Class A Common Stock has $9000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $78.50’s average target is 19.17% above currents $65.87 stock price. Bandwidth Inc. – Class A Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) rating on Thursday, September 19. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $6700 target.

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based, software-powered communications platform-as-a-service well-known provider in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, CPaaS and Other. It has a 221.78 P/E ratio. The Company’s platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device or enterprises.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $3.76 billion. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It has a 13.17 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. About 629,341 shares traded or 11.21% up from the average. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) has risen 9.10% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.10% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc. holds 6.54% of its portfolio in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund for 13.04 million shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 845,828 shares or 3.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 1.95% invested in the company for 3.24 million shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Llc has invested 1.87% in the stock. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 334,832 shares.