Analysts See $0.19 EPS for Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ); Shorts at UNEEQO (UNEQ) Raised By 12500%

UNEEQO INC (OTCMKTS:UNEQ) had an increase of 12500% in short interest. UNEQ’s SI was 25,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12500% from 200 shares previously. With 490,400 avg volume, 0 days are for UNEEQO INC (OTCMKTS:UNEQ)’s short sellers to cover UNEQ’s short positions. It closed at $0.0044 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report $0.19 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 11.76% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. ZUMZ’s profit would be $4.89 million giving it 31.61 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Zumiez Inc.’s analysts see 533.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.81% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $24.02. About 103,054 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has risen 9.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SALES $58.6 MLN; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 09/03/2018 Zumiez Short-Interest Ratio Rises 143% to 13 Days; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O MARCH SALES ROSE 14.7 PCT TO $82.3 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports March 2018 Sales Results; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ REPORTS MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Comparable Sales Increased 1.7%; 15/03/2018 – Zumiez 4Q EPS 80c; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 9.2% VS. EST. UP 6.8% :ZUMZ US; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SAME STORE SALES ROSE 1.7 PCT

Among 2 analysts covering Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zumiez Inc has $27 highest and $26 lowest target. $26.50’s average target is 10.32% above currents $24.02 stock price. Zumiez Inc had 4 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by FBR Capital. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 11 by Pivotal Research.

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company has market cap of $618.30 million. The Company’s hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It has a 12.58 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, the firm operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold Zumiez Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.57 million shares or 1.77% more from 20.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 29,145 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Communication holds 36,141 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 26,800 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 17,483 shares. 7,317 are owned by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd has 0.07% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 415,500 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 278,135 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 69,409 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 49,887 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 229,923 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 60,100 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al has invested 0.04% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Victory Capital holds 0% or 58,419 shares in its portfolio. 42,678 were accumulated by D E Shaw And Inc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,600 shares.

Another recent and important UNEEQO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNEQ) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of May – PR Newswire” on June 06, 2018.