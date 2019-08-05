Analysts See $-0.19 EPS for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON); Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co (KYN)’s Sentiment Is 1.05

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co (KYN) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 66 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 63 decreased and sold their stakes in Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co. The hedge funds in our database now own: 26.32 million shares, down from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 42 Increased: 46 New Position: 20.

Analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) to report $-0.19 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 42.42% from last quarter’s $-0.33 EPS. After having $-0.24 EPS previously, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -20.83% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.007 during the last trading session, reaching $0.468. About 30,176 shares traded. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) has declined 82.40% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TCON News: 23/03/2018 – TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTS TO APPOINT TED WANG, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER OF PUISSANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT TO BOARD FOLLOWING CLOSE; 21/03/2018 – GENENTECH – PREFILLED SYRINGE OPTIONS ARE NOW FDA-APPROVED FOR ALL LUCENTIS INDICATIONS; 22/03/2018 – Roche’s Lucentis 0.3 Mg Prefilled Syringe Receives FDA Approval; 09/04/2018 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Previously Announced Private Placement and Appointment of Ted Wang, Ph.D., of Puissance Capital Management, to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Previously Announced Private Placement and Appointment of Ted Wang, Ph.D., of Puiss; 09/05/2018 – THROMBOGENICS NV THR.BR – FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING ANTI-PLGF (THR-317) IN COMBINATION WITH ANTI-VEGF (RANIBIZUMAB, LUCENTIS®) IN PATIENTS WITH DME; 09/05/2018 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $3M; 30/05/2018 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals Appoints Biotech Industry Veteran Mark Wiggins as Chief Business Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCON); 09/05/2018 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 46c

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Sfe Investment Counsel holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company for 318,036 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc owns 694,396 shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Whitnell & Co. has 1.6% invested in the company for 258,544 shares. The Ohio-based American Financial Group Inc has invested 1.39% in the stock. Kingfisher Capital Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 126,321 shares.

The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $14.38. About 201,091 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration , and fibrotic diseases. The company has market cap of $14.01 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. It currently has negative earnings. The company's other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer.