Analysts See $-0.19 EPS for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON); Granite Construction (GVA) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) to report $-0.19 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 36.67% from last quarter’s $-0.3 EPS. After having $-0.21 EPS previously, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -9.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.0034 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4024. About 25,040 shares traded. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) has declined 82.40% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TCON News: 22/03/2018 – Roche: Lucentis 0.3 mg Prefilled Syringe to Be Available in 2Q; 23/03/2018 – TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TO USE PROCEEDS TO FUND DEVELOPMENT OF TRC105, TO CONTINUE DEVELOPMENT OF OTHER ASSETS SUCH AS TRC253; 23/03/2018 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces $38.7 Million Private Placement; 09/05/2018 – TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46; 19/04/2018 – DJ TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCON); 21/03/2018 – FDA Approves Genentech’s Lucentis (ranibizumab injection) 0.3 mg Prefilled Syringe for Diabetic Macular Edema and Diabetic Retinopathy; 23/03/2018 – TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS – FINANCING LED BY PUISSANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PARTICIPATION FROM NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES, 683 CAPITAL PARTNERS, OTHERS; 22/03/2018 – Roche’s Lucentis 0.3 Mg Prefilled Syringe Receives FDA Approval; 22/03/2018 – Roche: FDA Approves Lucentis 0.3 mg Prefilled Syringe; 15/05/2018 – Eventide Asset Management LLC Exits Tracon Pharmaceuticals

Among 2 analysts covering Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Granite Construction has $5300 highest and $3100 lowest target. $36’s average target is 15.38% above currents $31.2 stock price. Granite Construction had 6 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, August 8. B. Riley & Co downgraded Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) rating on Tuesday, July 30. B. Riley & Co has “Neutral” rating and $4100 target. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $5300 target in Wednesday, May 29 report. See Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Downgrade

30/07/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $41.0000 Downgrade

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $50 New Target: $53.0000 Upgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

The stock increased 1.00% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $31.2. About 116,628 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $417,043 activity. Shares for $43,179 were bought by Jigisha Desai. KELSEY DAVID H also bought $151,050 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Wednesday, August 7. Another trade for 400 shares valued at $11,744 was made by Galloway Patricia D on Monday, September 9. $55,800 worth of stock was bought by Roberts James Hildebrand on Tuesday, August 20. $99,890 worth of stock was bought by Larkin Kyle T on Friday, September 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold Granite Construction Incorporated shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Japan-based Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.03% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Citadel Advsr Ltd invested in 0% or 55,318 shares. Rutabaga Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation Ma has 245,483 shares for 3.38% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 4,618 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Tygh invested in 0.59% or 72,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Ameritas Ptnrs holds 0.04% or 17,827 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 0% or 12,804 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 46,210 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Tributary Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 523,655 shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Pier Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0.96% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Whittier Trust owns 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 300 shares.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.46 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. It currently has negative earnings. The Construction segment undertakes various construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration , and fibrotic diseases. The company has market cap of $12.05 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. It currently has negative earnings. The company's other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer.