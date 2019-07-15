Analysts See $0.19 EPS for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM); White Mountains Insurance Group LTD (WTM) Sentiment Is 0.96

White Mountains Insurance Group LTD (WTM) investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 77 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 80 trimmed and sold stakes in White Mountains Insurance Group LTD. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 2.69 million shares, up from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding White Mountains Insurance Group LTD in top ten stock positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 65 Increased: 55 New Position: 22.

Analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report $0.19 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 54.76% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. TSEM’s profit would be $20.10 million giving it 22.30 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s analysts see -36.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.95. About 157,279 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 28.78% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M, EST. $343.8M; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership holds 14.9% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. for 26,838 shares. Wallace Capital Management Inc. owns 81,312 shares or 10.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. has 8.08% invested in the company for 28,110 shares. The Minnesota-based Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc has invested 3.49% in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 39,849 shares.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in engages in insurance, reinsurance, and insurance services businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.26 billion. The firm operates through OneBeacon and HG Global/BAM divisions. It has a 17.55 P/E ratio. The OneBeacon segment underwrites professional liability and other specialized coverages for the healthcare industry, such as excess insurance, and excess of loss or HMO reinsurance; multi-line package and tuition reimbursement insurance; commercial surety bonds; and professional liability coverages for architects and engineers, and various customer groups.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, makes and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. The firm provides various customizable process technologies, including silicon-germanium, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/complementary metal oxide semiconductor , radio frequency CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and micro-electro-mechanical systems. It has a 12.98 P/E ratio. It also offers transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies.

