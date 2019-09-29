Analysts See $0.19 EPS for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR); Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) SI Decreased By 3.64%

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) had a decrease of 3.64% in short interest. DKS’s SI was 18.55M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.64% from 19.25 million shares previously. With 2.45M avg volume, 8 days are for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)’s short sellers to cover DKS’s short positions. The SI to Dicks Sporting Goods Inc’s float is 26.04%. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $40.28. About 3.15M shares traded or 37.35% up from the average. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: PRIVATE-LABEL TO REACH $2B IN `RELATIVELY SHORT PERIOD’; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q Net $60.1M; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sales Woes Have Nothing to Do With Guns (Video); 06/03/2018 – Orvis Follows Walmart and Dick’s in Raising Age for Gun Sales; 14/03/2018 – Dick’s says gun stance ‘won’t be positive’ for 2018 sales; 16/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Has Yet to Feel Backlash on New Gun Policy; 18/04/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Will Destroy the Assault-Style Weapons It Didn’t Sell; 13/03/2018 – Gun Stance May Hurt Struggling Dick’s Sporting Goods; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – BEGINNING IN 2018, CO WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE QUARTERLY OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC – IN 2018, ANTICIPATES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS AND ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS

Analysts expect Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) to report $0.19 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 13.64% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. THR’s profit would be $6.22 million giving it 30.08 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 26.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $22.86. About 82,404 shares traded. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has risen 4.93% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical THR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THR); 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR COMBINED BUSINESS TO REACH $360 MLN – $370 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 30/04/2018 – Thermon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – EXPECT THERMON HEATING SYSTEMS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM $85.0 MLN TO $90.0 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/03/2018 Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 22/03/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING DALGETTY’S APPOINTMENT, THERMON’S BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Thermon: With Dalgetty’s Appointment, Board Will Be Comprised of 9 Directors

Among 4 analysts covering Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dick’s Sporting Goods has $4200 highest and $3700 lowest target. $39.25’s average target is -2.56% below currents $40.28 stock price. Dick’s Sporting Goods had 9 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, September 18 with “Hold”. UBS maintained DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) rating on Friday, September 27. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $4200 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, August 23. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 16 to “Market Perform”.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company has market cap of $3.64 billion. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear products and accessories. It has a 12.23 P/E ratio. The firm also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Since September 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $15,614 activity. 405 shares valued at $15,614 were bought by STONE LARRY D on Tuesday, September 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 68.65 million shares or 4.52% less from 71.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bamco Ny accumulated 264,760 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Us National Bank De invested in 0% or 18,728 shares. Fragasso Group holds 7,684 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.1% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd owns 0% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 33 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares, West Virginia-based fund reported 47,474 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc stated it has 1.90 million shares. Northern Tru holds 2.83 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.07% or 18,581 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc invested in 0% or 9,160 shares. Westwood Gp has invested 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). 224,032 were accumulated by Logan Mgmt Incorporated. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). 276,654 are owned by Zuckerman Grp Ltd Liability Company.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $195,420 activity. $107,350 worth of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) was bought by CLARKE JOHN U on Wednesday, August 14. 2,250 shares were bought by FIX ROGER L, worth $49,725 on Monday, August 12. Shares for $29,890 were bought by Pribble James. The insider NESSER JOHN T III bought 356 shares worth $8,455.