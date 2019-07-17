Analysts See $0.19 EPS for Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC); Vishay Intertechnology Has 1.23 Sentiment

Analysts expect Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) to report $0.19 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 42.42% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. SGC’s profit would be $2.87 million giving it 22.45 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Superior Group of Companies, Inc.’s analysts see 18.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.06. About 4,714 shares traded. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) has declined 28.58% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SGC News: 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM TO BUY CID RESOURCES FOR $88.4M; 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Other Operating Results in 2018; 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EPS AND OTHER OPERATING RESULTS IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Superior Uniform Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGC); 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform Group Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Superior Uniform 1Q EPS 16c; 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC – EXISTING LENDER PROVIDED AN ADDITIONAL TERM LOAN IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $85 MLN; 10/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A, Superior Uniform Group, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Tele; 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform Group renamed Superior Group of Companies

Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.51, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 118 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 96 sold and reduced positions in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 127.02 million shares, up from 126.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Vishay Intertechnology Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 76 Increased: 70 New Position: 48.

More notable recent Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vishay Intertechnology MLCCs Now Available With Reduced Lead Times – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vishay Intertechnology Updates Second Quarter 2019 Guidance and Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Vishay Intertechnology Varistors Offer Ultra High Surge Capability to 13 kA, UL-Certified Operation Up to +125 °C – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc holds 4.66% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. for 600,296 shares. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc owns 106,100 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 1.56% invested in the company for 649,082 shares. The New York-based Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has invested 1% in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 338,740 shares.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.03. About 731,311 shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) has declined 18.91% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Raises Dividend to 8.5c; 09/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC VSH.N : BOFA MERRIL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 13/04/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY TO REPORT 1Q 2018 FINL ON TUESDAY, MAY 8; 30/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches Its First Automotive Grade Phototransistor Optocoupler; 30/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New SensorXplorer™ Starter Kit; 23/03/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 07/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 8.5C FROM 6.75C; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 08/03/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Announces Support for Commercial MLCCs Being Discontinued by Certain Suppliers

Analysts await Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.54 per share. VSH’s profit will be $57.77 million for 10.02 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.57% negative EPS growth.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $2.32 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors & Inductors, and Capacitors. It has a 6.73 P/E ratio. The MOSFETs segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold Superior Group of Companies, Inc. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.18 million shares or 0.35% more from 5.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Capital Group Limited Liability invested in 39,070 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 2,450 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management reported 58,000 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 526,837 shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited Company accumulated 1,498 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 1,920 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Company has 16,563 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 20,457 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 10,200 shares. First Wilshire Secs Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 208,977 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 0% or 573 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Grp Inc has 0% invested in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) for 5,732 shares. Hightower Advsr Llc has invested 0% in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability invested 0% in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC). Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC).

Superior Uniform Group, Inc. manufactures and sells various apparel and accessories in the United States. The company has market cap of $257.47 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Uniforms and Related Products, and Remote Staffing Solutions. It has a 15.5 P/E ratio. The Uniforms and Related Products segment makes and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.