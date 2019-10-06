Analysts See $0.19 EPS for Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM); Highland Capital Management LP Increased Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Holding By $10.11 Million

Highland Capital Management Lp increased Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) stake by 53.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Lp acquired 561,550 shares as Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)’s stock declined 1.75%. The Highland Capital Management Lp holds 1.61 million shares with $29.87M value, up from 1.05 million last quarter. Heron Therapeutics Inc now has $1.34B valuation. The stock decreased 10.04% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $17.42. About 6.85M shares traded or 699.74% up from the average. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 10/04/2018 – Blue Heron Bakery | Seattle District Office | CGMP Food/Prepared, Packed or Held Under Insanitary Conditions/Adulterated; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 11/04/2018 – Mylan to Leverage its World-Class Scientific Platform to Develop a Novel Delivery for Meloxicam, a Non-Opioid Pain Medication; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM; 08/05/2018 – Heron’s G2 Lens Delivers Strong Metallurgical Results; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Intends to Use Offering Proceeds for Commercial Launch of HTX-011, Marketing of Sustol and Cinvanti; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND RECENT CORPORATE PROGRESS; 15/03/2018 Heron Preston Drops Vladimir Putin T-shirt in Moscow; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY FEWER HTX-011 PATIENTS EXPERIENCED SEVERE PAIN AT ANY TIME; 19/03/2018 – HERON: HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY & KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

Analysts expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to report $0.19 EPS on October, 23.SONM’s profit would be $3.87M giving it 3.84 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, Sonim Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see -480.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.92. About 52,779 shares traded. Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Heron Therapeutics has $40 highest and $3200 lowest target. $36’s average target is 106.66% above currents $17.42 stock price. Heron Therapeutics had 2 analyst reports since June 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) earned “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Thursday, October 3. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, June 19.

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Heron Therapeutics prices equity offering – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why HP, Heron Therapeutics, and Avnet Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on October 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Stocks To Watch For October 4, 2019 – Benzinga” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Heron Therapeutics Resubmits New Drug Application to FDA for HTX-011 for the Management of Postoperative Pain – PRNewswire” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “34 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) stake by 59,300 shares to 119,825 valued at $2.65M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:PTLA) stake by 1.48M shares and now owns 80,000 shares. Gds Hldgs Ltd was reduced too.