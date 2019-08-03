Analysts See $0.19 EPS for Secoo Holding Limited (SECO); Bessemer Group Trimmed Cathay General Bancorp Co (CATY) Holding By $828,300

Bessemer Group Inc decreased Cathay General Bancorp Co (CATY) stake by 47.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bessemer Group Inc sold 25,100 shares as Cathay General Bancorp Co (CATY)’s stock rose 1.75%. The Bessemer Group Inc holds 27,694 shares with $939,000 value, down from 52,794 last quarter. Cathay General Bancorp Co now has $2.81B valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 409,505 shares traded or 3.31% up from the average. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has declined 10.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CATY News: 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q EPS 78c; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $135.3 MLN VS $112.1 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cathay General Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATY); 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q Net $63.8M; 19/04/2018 – Cathay General Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Cathay General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts expect Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) to report $0.19 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 90.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. SECO’s profit would be $9.55M giving it 9.64 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Secoo Holding Limited’s analysts see 375.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.33. About 40,359 shares traded. Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) has declined 31.83% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SECO News: 22/03/2018 – Secoo Holding 4Q EPS 27c; 30/03/2018 – Secoo’s designer channel cooperated with more than 300 indie designers from Top 100 and Ontime Show; 22/03/2018 – Secoo Holding Sees 1Q Rev CNY760M-CNY775M; 17/04/2018 – Secoo Aims to Structure a Lifestyle Premium Platform by Expanding Business; 19/04/2018 – Secoo Enters Acquires Caissa Travel Subsidiary; 22/03/2018 – SECOO HOLDING LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.27; 26/04/2018 – Secoo Holding Limited Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F For Fiscal Year 2017; 19/03/2018 – Secoo Welcomes Emporio Armani Flagship Store; 22/03/2018 – SECOO HOLDING LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.50; 02/04/2018 – Secoo Announces Strategic Partnerships with Renowned Fashion Show Host

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $368.29 million. The firm provides upscale brand services and products, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. It has a 16.43 P/E ratio. It also offers its Website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale services and products.

