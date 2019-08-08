Analysts See $0.19 EPS for Secoo Holding Limited (SECO); AKITA DRILLING LTD NON VTG A ORDINARY SH (AKTAF) Sellers Decreased By 50% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) to report $0.19 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 90.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. SECO’s profit would be $9.55 million giving it 9.72 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Secoo Holding Limited’s analysts see 375.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $7.39. About 9,536 shares traded. Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) has declined 31.83% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SECO News: 22/03/2018 – SECOO HOLDING LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.50; 16/03/2018 – Luxury E-commerce Secoo Expands Exclusive Brick-and-Mortar Experience to Couture Cocktails; 22/03/2018 – Secoo Holding 4Q EPS 27c; 19/04/2018 – Secoo Enters Lifestyle Business by Acquiring a Caissa Travel Subsidiary; 30/03/2018 – Secoo’s designer channel cooperated with more than 300 indie designers from Top 100 and Ontime Show; 26/04/2018 – Secoo Holding Limited Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F For Fiscal Year 2017; 19/04/2018 – Secoo Enters Acquires Caissa Travel Subsidiary; 19/04/2018 – SECOO ENTERS LIFESTYLE BUSINESS BY ACQUIRING A CAISSA TRAVEL; 05/03/2018 Secoo’s New Retail Campaign Reveals its Ambitions in Ecosystem-building; 17/04/2018 – Secoo Aims to Structure a Lifestyle Premium Platform by Expanding Business

AKITA DRILLING LTD NON VTG A ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. AKTAF’s SI was 100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 200 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 0 days are for AKITA DRILLING LTD NON VTG A ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:AKTAF)’s short sellers to cover AKTAF’s short positions. It closed at $1.6693 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $371.31 million. The firm provides upscale brand services and products, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. It has a 16.57 P/E ratio. It also offers its Website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale services and products.

