Analysts See $0.19 EPS for NuStar Energy L.P. (NS); Wellington Management Group Llp Cut By $17.78 Million Its Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) Holding

Analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to report $0.19 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 26.67% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. NS’s profit would be $20.47M giving it 37.54 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, NuStar Energy L.P.’s analysts see 35.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 436,741 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 16.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 15/05/2018 – Biglari Adds NuStar Energy, Exits Insignia Systems Inc.: 13F; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $475.9 MLN VS $487.4 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ NuStar Energy LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NS); 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 16/03/2018 – NUSTAR: NO EXPECTED MATERIAL IMPACT ON FERC’S TAX POLICY CHANGE; 08/03/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) stake by 8.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 1.19M shares as Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR)’s stock rose 1.17%. The Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12.57 million shares with $200.13 million value, down from 13.76 million last quarter. Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro now has $93.17B valuation. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 23.85M shares traded or 58.39% up from the average. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 25/05/2018 – WORKERS’ PARTY WANTS TO VOTE BILL TO REVERSE PETROBRAS POLICY; 16/05/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL2.0046 FROM BRL1.9686; 29/05/2018 – Brazil labor court declares Petrobras workers strike illegal; 19/04/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO: CLOSING OF REFINERIES SALES MAY HAPPEN IN 2019; 28/05/2018 – BRAZIL FINANCE MINISTER GUARDIA SAYS PETROBRAS WILL APPROVE NEW PRICING POLICY IN BOARD MEETING ON TUESDAY; 24/05/2018 – Fitch: Politics Move to Forefront with Petrobras Move on Diesel; 08/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Norway’s wealth fund may expand emissions blacklist to more companies; 23/05/2018 – PETROBRAS TO CUT DIESEL PRICE TO BRL2.3351 FROM BRL2.3716; 18/04/2018 – Petrobras Probed Trafigura, Glencore Fuel and Shipping Contracts; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS SAYS IT HAS REPAID $300 MLN LOAN WITH BANCO SAFRA DUE IN 2023; $600 MLN LOAN WITH JPMORGAN DUE IN 2022

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $104,530 activity. Another trade for 4,080 shares valued at $104,530 was made by Perry Amy L. on Wednesday, February 13.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products; and transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. The company has market cap of $3.07 billion. It operates through three divisions: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. It currently has negative earnings. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NuStar Energy L.P. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 65.55 million shares or 3.27% more from 63.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kazazian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.77% or 20,520 shares. Cushing Asset L P accumulated 0.89% or 975,000 shares. Bankshares Of America De owns 386,073 shares. Barnett And Communications reported 2,085 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Limited Com invested in 74,275 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Citigroup holds 0% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) or 1,240 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. 11,244 were reported by Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Corp. Orrstown Services holds 173 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Inc has 453 shares. Raymond James Assocs invested 0% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 4,300 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Adams Asset Ltd Llc owns 302,885 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 33,838 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Star Inv Mngmt invested in 0% or 1,377 shares.

More notable recent NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Mizuho Securities Starts NuStar Energy LP (NS) at Neutral – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of the Cushing® MLP High Income Index – PRNewswire” published on July 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NuStar Energy L.P. to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results on August 8, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MLP Consolidation Part 1: The Nearly Departed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A High-Quality Baby Bond Yielding +9% – NuStar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Wellington Management Group Llp increased Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) stake by 10,134 shares to 54,669 valued at $8.63 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) stake by 359,362 shares and now owns 3.09 million shares. Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) was raised too.

More notable recent PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Petrobras considers downsizing logistics unit – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Petrobras’ Q2 profit gets big boost from asset sales – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Petrobras Stock the “Best Story” in Big Oil? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Petrobras: Resilient FCF And Debt Reduction – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bolivia eyes Petrobras gas pipeline stake – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Petroleo Brasileiro- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Petroleo Brasileiro- Petrobras had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform”.