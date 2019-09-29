Analysts See $0.19 EPS for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB); COBALT BLOCKCHAIN COMMON SHARES (COBCF) Sellers Increased By 41.54% Their Shorts

COBALT BLOCKCHAIN INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:COBCF) had an increase of 41.54% in short interest. COBCF’s SI was 75,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 41.54% from 53,200 shares previously. With 21,100 avg volume, 4 days are for COBALT BLOCKCHAIN INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:COBCF)’s short sellers to cover COBCF’s short positions. The stock increased 8.87% or $0.0046 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0566. About 4,850 shares traded. Cobalt Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:COBCF) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report $0.19 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. NYCB’s profit would be $88.80 million giving it 16.68 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.68. About 3.66M shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has risen 6.46% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.42%; 15/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Conference May 29; 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYCB); 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 18/04/2018 – AHRC Nassau And New York Community Bank Team Up To Increase Financial Literacy For Adults With Intellectual Disabilities; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 22/03/2018 New York Community Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs New York Community Bancorp Outlk To Neg; Afrms Rtgs

Cobalt Blockchain Inc. operates as a mineral exploration and development firm in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company has market cap of $8.70 million. The firm primarily explores for and trades in cobalt, copper, tin, tantalum, and tungsten. It currently has negative earnings. It holds a 70% interest in 2 contiguous concessions that cover an area of 40.8 square kilometers located to east of Kolwezi; and 80% interest in 2 contiguous concessions covering an area of 7.6 square kilometers located in Lubumbashi.

Another recent and important Cobalt Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:COBCF) news was published by Investingnews.com which published an article titled: “Blockchain Technology Stocks | INN – Investing News Network” on April 01, 2019.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company has market cap of $5.93 billion. The firm offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. It has a 16.49 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans consist primarily of home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as various consumer loans.