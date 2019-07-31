Analysts See $0.19 EPS for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE); Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fund (MIE) Has 1 Sentiment

Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fund (MIE) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 13 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 13 decreased and sold positions in Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fund. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 4.06 million shares, down from 4.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 10 Increased: 8 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to report $0.19 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. EYE’s profit would be $14.86 million giving it 41.04 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, National Vision Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -36.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.19. About 573,442 shares traded. National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) has declined 16.06% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EYE News: 08/03/2018 – National Vision 4Q EPS 39c; 15/05/2018 – National Vision Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $172M-$177M; 15/05/2018 – National Vision Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS ITS OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 29, 2018; 15/05/2018 – National Vision Cash Balance $58.4M as of March 31; 14/03/2018 – NATIONAL VISION SECONDARY OFFERING PRICES AT $33.00/SHR; 15/05/2018 – National Vision Total Debt Was $569.3M as of March 31; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH 3 PCT TO 5 PCT; 15/05/2018 – National Vision Sees FY18 Rev $1.485B-$1.515B; 15/05/2018 – National Vision 1Q Rev $408M

National Vision Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and maker of eyeglasses and value retailer of contact lenses. The company has market cap of $2.44 billion. The firm operates through Owned and Host, and Legacy divisions. It has a 149.23 P/E ratio. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, as well as optometric services.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc. The company has market cap of $266.59 million. The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. for 1.01 million shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 48,447 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 541,895 shares. The California-based Hollencrest Capital Management has invested 0.02% in the stock. Bb&T Securities Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 76,208 shares.