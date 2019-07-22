Analysts See $0.19 EPS for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO); Lincluden Management LTD Raised By $732,000 Its Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Stake

Analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) to report $0.19 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. MLCO’s profit would be $11.18 million giving it 32.13 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s analysts see -32.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.42. About 864,472 shares traded. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has declined 31.00% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MLCO News: 26/04/2018 – Melco Announces Earnings Release Date; 17/05/2018 – MELCO INTL DEV: MELCO RESORTS DISCUSSIONS W/ PREMIUM LEISURE; 21/03/2018 – MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, CO CAN REPURCHASE DURING 3-YEAR PERIOD COMMENCING MARCH 21; 17/05/2018 – MELCO INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT- DISCUSSIONS IN RELATION TO POTENTIAL TRANSACTION WHEREBY PLC OR AFFILIATED ENTITIES MAY BECOME EQUITY HOLDERS OF MRP; 13/04/2018 – Hong Kong’s Melco aims to build $10bn casino resort in Japan; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Melco International Development Ltd; 26/04/2018 – TABLE-Melco Holdings Inc 6676.T -2017/18 group results; 03/05/2018 – MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME $0.32 PER ADS; 03/05/2018 – Melco Resorts 1Q EPS 32c; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MELCO RESORTS FINANCE’S RATINGS TO Ba2; STABLE

Lincluden Management Ltd increased Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) stake by 12.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lincluden Management Ltd acquired 15,250 shares as Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Lincluden Management Ltd holds 134,111 shares with $6.48 million value, up from 118,861 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co New now has $203.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 21.85 million shares traded or 18.38% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Names Dawson Her Many Horses to Serve American Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC; 20/04/2018 – CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU ANNOUNCES $1 BILLION SETTLEMENT WITH WELLS FARGO FOR ‘AUTO LOAN ADMINISTRATION AND MORTGAGE PRACTICES’; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CFO SAYS FEDERAL RESERVE’S CONSENT ORDER CAP WILL PUSH BANK’S EFFICIENCY RATIO ABOVE 59 PERCENT FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – BWX Technologies at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.84%; 24/04/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS ALPHARANK & AMICUS.IO JOIN STARTUP ACCELERATOR

More notable recent Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Melco Announces Earnings Release Date – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Altira Macau awarded the Green Key Standard of Excellence – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “There’s Reason to be Skeptical of Macao’s Gambling Market – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Macau Gambling Revenues Rise in June: WYNN, LVS, MLCO Gain – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Expect FNI To Hit $42 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities. It has a 37.57 P/E ratio. The firm also operates Altira Macau, a casino hotel, which has approximately 112 gaming tables and 56 gaming machines; 230 hotel rooms; various fine dining and casual restaurants, and recreation and leisure facilities; and various non-gaming amenities comprising spa, gymnasium, outdoor garden podium, and sky terrace lounge.

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased Bce Inc stake by 311,630 shares to 1.65 million valued at $73.34M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) stake by 6,195 shares and now owns 44,735 shares. American Tower Corp was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $51 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $4800 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform”. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Monday, April 1. Buckingham Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Monday, April 15. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $53 target.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: Learn To Love The 15% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman, State Street, U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo make capital plans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.