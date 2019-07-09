Analysts See $-0.19 EPS for LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX); Cpi Card Group (PMTS) Shorts Down By 1.78%

Analysts expect LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) to report $-0.19 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 9.52% from last quarter’s $-0.21 EPS. After having $-0.19 EPS previously, LiveXLive Media, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 7.86% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $2.93. About 84,205 shares traded or 42.89% up from the average. LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) has risen 17.44% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LIVX News: 25/04/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA INC – PARTNERED WITH AEG PRESENTS TO ADD GLOBAL DANCE FESTIVAL AND DECADENCE NYE TO ITS SLATE OF LIVE PROGRAMMING; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac And LiveXLive Media To Stream Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 17/04/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA INC – ZEMETRA WILL SUCCEED JERRY GOLD; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 17/04/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA INC – GOLD HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND HAS JOINED LIVEXLIVE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE APRIL 16, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Sziget Festival And LiveXLive Sign Livestream And Content Distribution Partnership; 08/03/2018 Insomniac And LiveXLive Media Partner To Launch Insomniac Channel On LiveXLive Video-Streaming Platform; 15/05/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA – SIGNED DEAL FOR TENCENT VIDEO TO LIVESTREAM ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL LAS VEGAS TO AUDIENCES IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG AND MACAU; 03/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Cpi Card Group Inc (NASDAQ:PMTS) had a decrease of 1.78% in short interest. PMTS’s SI was 248,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.78% from 252,500 shares previously. With 13,900 avg volume, 18 days are for Cpi Card Group Inc (NASDAQ:PMTS)’s short sellers to cover PMTS’s short positions. The SI to Cpi Card Group Inc’s float is 6.11%. The stock increased 3.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 4,306 shares traded. CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) has risen 11.16% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PMTS News: 02/05/2018 – CPI CARD WILL BEGIN SEARCH FOR NEW CFO; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 11/05/2018 – Company Profile for CPI Card Group; 28/03/2018 – CPI CARD GROUP OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Announces Transition of CFO; 03/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Recognized for Excellence in Card Manufacturing at ICMA’s Elan Awards; 08/05/2018 – CPI Card Group 1Q Loss/Shr 65c; 25/04/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Barry Mosteller Appointed ICMA President; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES CPI CARD GROUP RATINGS (CFR TO Caa1, FROM B3

More notable recent LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “LiveXLive Media Inc (LIVX) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on March 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “LiveXLive Announces New Global Brand Ambassador Perry Farrell, The Godfather Of Alternative Rock – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “LiveXLive To Exclusively Livestream Montreux Jazz Festival from Lake Geneva – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX) CEO Rob Ellin on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LiveXLive Delivers 20 Million Livestream Views Across Its Streamed Events In The First Two Months Of Fiscal 2020; Trajectory Accelerates Beyond Full Year 2019 Livestream Views Of 51 Million – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. operates Internet networks for live music and music-related video content. The company has market cap of $153.81 million. The firm operates through three divisions: LiveXLive Media, Inc.; LXL Studios, Inc.; and LiveXLive Tickets, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s network operates as an online destination for music fans to enjoy live performances from music venues and music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Hangout Music Festival, and Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, as well as original content, artist exclusives, and industry interviews.

More notable recent CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CPI Card Group® and Fit Pay® Collaborate on Contactless Payment Objects – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CPI Card Groupâ€™s Encased Tungsten Metal Card Receives Recognition at ICMAâ€™s Ã‰lan Awards – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is CPI Card Group (PMTS) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on September 25, 2018. More interesting news about CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CPI Card Group® Explores the Promising Potential of Payment Objects in New White Paper – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CPI Card Group Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. The company has market cap of $29.02 million. It operates through three divisions: U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Debit and Credit, U.S.