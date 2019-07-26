Analysts See $-0.19 EPS for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A); Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT)

Analysts expect Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) to report $-0.19 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 246.15% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s analysts see -371.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.04. About 542,208 shares traded. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) has declined 43.19% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LGF.A News: 30/05/2018 – LIONSGATE ACQUIRES MAJORITY STAKE IN 3 ARTS ENTERTAINMENT; 30/05/2018 – LIONSGATE BUYS MAJORITY STAKE IN 3 ARTS ENTERTAINMENT; 24/05/2018 – LIONS GATE 4Q ADJ OIBDA $136.0M; 09/05/2018 – LIONS GATE – UNDER AGREEMENT, 3PAS WILL PRODUCE ENGLISH & SPANISH-LANGUAGE SERIES FOR CO’S TELEVISION GROUP AS WELL AS LIONSGATE STREAMING PLATFORMS; 17/04/2018 – LIONS GATE: ABOUT $60M OF 1.25% NOTES DUE ’18 MATURED, PAID; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LIONS GATE’S Ba3 CFR & ASSIGNS NEW SR. SECURED; 09/05/2018 – The General® Partners with Lionsgate to Promote the Highly Anticipated Comedy “Uncle Drew”; 30/05/2018 – LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP – CO, 3 ARTS ENTERTAINMENT HAVE FORMED A PARTNERSHIP UNDER WHICH LIONSGATE HAS ACQUIRED A MAJORITY STAKE IN 3 ARTS; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 09/05/2018 – LIONS GATE – CO’S TELEVISION GROUP HAS SIGNED A DEAL WITH LATINX MEGASTAR EUGENIO DERBEZ AND PRODUCING PARTNER BENJAMIN ODELL’S 3PAS STUDIOS

Among 2 analysts covering Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Johnson Matthey PLC had 21 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 5 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”. The stock of Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 22 by HSBC. On Monday, June 3 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy”. See Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.22% or GBX 7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 3195. About 458,080 shares traded. Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More recent Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did Johnson Matthey Plc’s (LON:JMAT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “What Should We Expect From Johnson Matthey Plc’s (LON:JMAT) Earnings In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Johnson Matthey Plc operates as a specialty chemicals firm in North America, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of 6.18 billion GBP. It operates in five divisions: Emission Control Technologies, Process Technologies, Precious Metal Products, Fine Chemicals, and New Businesses. It has a 14.89 P/E ratio. The Emission Control Technologies division makes catalysts, which control harmful emissions from cars and other light duty vehicles powered by various types of fuel, as well as from diesel powered trucks, buses, and non-road machinery.