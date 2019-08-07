Analysts See $-0.19 EPS for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A); ATARI SHARES PROV DE REGROUPEMENT FRANC (PONGF) Shorts Lowered By 14.95%

Analysts expect Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) to report $-0.19 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 246.15% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s analysts see -371.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 796,579 shares traded. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) has declined 44.45% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.45% the S&P500. Some Historical LGF.A News: 24/05/2018 – LIONS GATE 4Q REV. $1.04B, EST. $1.04B; 24/05/2018 – LIONS GATE 4Q ADJ OIBDA $136.0M; 09/05/2018 – LIONSGATE SIGNS DEAL WITH EUGENIO DERBEZ’S 3PAS STUDIOS TO DEVELOP TELEVISION SERIES; 08/05/2018 – LIONSGATE KICKS OFF CANNES FILM FESTIVAL WITH UNPRECEDENTED ARRAY OF NEW AND EXTENDED OUTPUT DEALS; 13/04/2018 – Kuuhubb Announces Creative Cross-Marketing Collaboration With Lionsgate; 16/04/2018 – LIONSGATE SIGNS TELEVISION DEAL WITH PRODUCERS ERIC AND KIM TANNENBAUM; 17/05/2018 – Brent Lang: Scoop: Nathan Kahane gets big job at Lionsgate; 30/05/2018 – Lionsgate Buys Majority Stake In 3 Arts, Production Company Behind 30 Rock, Silicon Valley — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – LIONS GATE – UNDER AGREEMENT, 3PAS WILL PRODUCE ENGLISH & SPANISH-LANGUAGE SERIES FOR CO’S TELEVISION GROUP AS WELL AS LIONSGATE STREAMING PLATFORMS; 30/05/2018 – LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP – CO, 3 ARTS ENTERTAINMENT HAVE FORMED A PARTNERSHIP UNDER WHICH LIONSGATE HAS ACQUIRED A MAJORITY STAKE IN 3 ARTS

ATARI SHARES PROV DE REGROUPEMENT FRANC (OTCMKTS:PONGF) had a decrease of 14.95% in short interest. PONGF’s SI was 18,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 14.95% from 21,400 shares previously. With 7,600 avg volume, 2 days are for ATARI SHARES PROV DE REGROUPEMENT FRANC (OTCMKTS:PONGF)’s short sellers to cover PONGF’s short positions. It closed at $0.41 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.56 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks. It currently has negative earnings. The Motion Pictures segment is involved in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

Atari SA operates as a multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensing products company. The company has market cap of $103.79 million. The firm provides online games on smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices. It has a 34.17 P/E ratio. It owns and/or manages a portfolio of approximately 200 games and franchises under the Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command, Pong, Test Drive, and RollerCoaster Tycoon brands.