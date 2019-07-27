Analysts See $0.19 EPS for Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB); Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) Covered By 0 Bulls

Analysts expect Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) to report $0.19 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 111.11% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. LMB’s profit would be $1.45 million giving it 11.59 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Limbach Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -32.14% EPS growth. It closed at $8.81 lastly. It is down 34.32% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LMB News: 15/05/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS – CO INCREASING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE BY $10 MLN TO A RANGE FROM $520 MLN TO $540 MLN; ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 02/04/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.12; 30/04/2018 – Limbach Holdings Announces Appointment of Laurel Krzeminski to the Company’s Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 REV $510 MLN – $530 MLN; 12/04/2018 – SCOTT MILLER REPORTS 10.9 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC AS OF APRIL 28, 2017 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC LMB.O – AGGREGATE BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $452.5 MLN, COMPARED WITH $461.4 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS – QTRLY CONSTRUCTION SEGMENT REVENUE OF $96.8 MLN GREW 5.8% FROM PRIOR YEAR PERIOD WHILE SERVICE SEGMENT REVENUES WERE FLAT AT $23.7 MLN; 02/04/2018 LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC – AGGREGATE BACKLOG AT DEC 31, 2017 WAS $461.4 MLN; 02/04/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC – AGGREGATE BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $461.4 MLN; 15/05/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC LMB.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $520 MLN TO $540 MLN

Among 3 analysts covering Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pendragon PLC had 15 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, January 28 the stock rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 18 by Liberum Capital. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, April 26 by Liberum Capital. The stock has “Sell” rating by Liberum Capital on Monday, June 17. The stock of Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 18. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock of Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 12 by Jefferies. See Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) latest ratings:

27/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 10.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 22.00 New Target: GBX 10.00 Downgrade

13/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 23.00 New Target: GBX 19.00 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 25.00 New Target: GBX 23.00 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 22.00 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 23.00 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 22.00 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 24.00 New Target: GBX 22.00 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 26.00 New Target: GBX 23.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 25.00 Maintain

Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides commercial specialty contractor services in the United States. The company has market cap of $67.34 million. It operates in two divisions, Construction and Service. It has a 24.54 P/E ratio. The firm provides services in the areas of HVAC , plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

