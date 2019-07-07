Analysts See $0.19 EPS for Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE); Ugi Has 1.17 Sentiment

Ugi Corp (UGI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 171 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 146 sold and reduced stock positions in Ugi Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 134.04 million shares, down from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ugi Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 120 Increased: 114 New Position: 57.

Analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to report $0.19 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. GMRE’s profit would be $7.16M giving it 14.07 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Global Medical REIT Inc.’s analysts see 11.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 166,043 shares traded. Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) has risen 27.95% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GMRE News: 29/03/2018 – GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC GMRE.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8; 19/04/2018 – DJ Global Medical REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GMRE); 08/05/2018 – Global Medical REIT 1Q FFO 18c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Global Medical REIT Announces Closing of Acquisition of Belpre Medical Office Portfolio in Ohio for $64.2 M; 07/03/2018 Global Medical REIT 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – Global Medical REIT 1Q EPS 2c; 05/04/2018 – Global Medical REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for Apr. 12; 12/04/2018 – Global Medical REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF THE ACQUISITION OF THE BELPRE MEDICAL OFFICE PORTFOLIO IN BELPRE, OHIO FOR AN AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF $64.2 MILLION; 13/03/2018 – Global Medical REIT Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20

The stock increased 0.90% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.9. About 934,982 shares traded. UGI Corporation (UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.21 billion. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale clients in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems. It has a 24.31 P/E ratio. The firm also distributes liquid petroleum gas to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, resale, and automobile fuel clients for heating, cooking, motor fuel, leisure, construction work, manufacturing, crop and grain drying, power generation, and irrigation activities; and provides logistic, storage, and other services to third-party LPG distributors.

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 111.11% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.09 per share. UGI’s profit will be $33.09M for 69.61 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.71% negative EPS growth.

Snyder Capital Management L P holds 3.35% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation for 1.28 million shares. Horizon Investment Services Llc owns 65,180 shares or 2.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Howland Capital Management Llc has 2.14% invested in the company for 475,259 shares. The Wisconsin-based Reinhart Partners Inc. has invested 2.14% in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id, a Idaho-based fund reported 337,285 shares.

Global Medical REIT Inc. is a Maryland corporation engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to strong clinical operators with leading market share. The company has market cap of $403.01 million. The Company's strategy is to produce increasing, reliable rental revenue by expanding its portfolio, and leasing its healthcare facilities to market-leading operators under long-term triple-net leases. It currently has negative earnings. The Company's management team has significant healthcare, real estate and public real estate investment trust, or REIT, experience and has long-established relationships with a wide range of healthcare providers.