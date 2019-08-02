Analysts See $0.19 EPS for Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE); Coram Healthcare Has 1.29 Sentiment

Analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to report $0.19 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. GMRE’s profit would be $7.16 million giving it 13.37 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Global Medical REIT Inc.’s analysts see 11.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 310,464 shares traded or 9.15% up from the average. Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) has risen 24.76% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical GMRE News: 08/05/2018 – Global Medical REIT 1Q EPS 2c; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF THE ACQUISITION OF THE BELPRE MEDICAL OFFICE PORTFOLIO IN BELPRE, OHIO FOR AN AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF $64.2 MILLION; 07/03/2018 Global Medical REIT 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 13/03/2018 – Global Medical REIT Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20; 24/04/2018 – Global Medical REIT Inc. Announces Closing of the Acquisition of the Belpre Medical Office Portfolio in Belpre, Ohio for an; 19/04/2018 – DJ Global Medical REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GMRE); 24/04/2018 – Global Medical REIT Announces Closing of Acquisition of Belpre Medical Office Portfolio in Ohio for $64.2 M; 05/04/2018 – Global Medical REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for Apr. 12; 29/03/2018 – GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC GMRE.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8; 08/05/2018 – Global Medical REIT 1Q FFO 18c/Shr

Coram Healthcare Corp (CRH) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.52, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 62 funds increased or started new positions, while 48 decreased and sold their holdings in Coram Healthcare Corp. The funds in our database now have: 36.83 million shares, up from 35.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Coram Healthcare Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 32 Increased: 42 New Position: 20.

Global Medical REIT Inc. is a Maryland corporation engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to strong clinical operators with leading market share. The company has market cap of $383.03 million. The Company's strategy is to produce increasing, reliable rental revenue by expanding its portfolio, and leasing its healthcare facilities to market-leading operators under long-term triple-net leases. It currently has negative earnings. The Company's management team has significant healthcare, real estate and public real estate investment trust, or REIT, experience and has long-established relationships with a wide range of healthcare providers.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp holds 0.76% of its portfolio in CRH plc for 1.06 million shares. Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc. owns 77,089 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Group Llc has 0.62% invested in the company for 503,145 shares. The Georgia-based Gmt Capital Corp has invested 0.46% in the stock. Thomas White International Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 82,874 shares.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. The company has market cap of $26.12 billion. The firm operates through seven divisions: Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, Americas Distribution, and Asia. It has a 7.9 P/E ratio. The firm makes and supplies cement, aggregates, ready-mixed and precast concrete, concrete landscaping, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, shutters and awnings, and fencing and composite access chambers.

The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $32.65. About 398,251 shares traded. CRH plc (CRH) has declined 3.58% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending.