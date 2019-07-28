Analysts See $0.19 EPS for FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK); Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Sentiment Is 1.03

Analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to report $0.19 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. FSK’s profit would be $99.30 million giving it 7.84 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s analysts see 5.56% EPS growth. It closed at $5.96 lastly. It is down 20.52% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.95% the S&P500.

Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 91 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 88 sold and decreased holdings in Ubiquiti Networks Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 14.20 million shares, down from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ubiquiti Networks Inc in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 73 Increased: 43 New Position: 48.

Bandera Partners Llc holds 14.46% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. for 156,000 shares. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owns 43,368 shares or 8.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Akre Capital Management Llc has 4.23% invested in the company for 2.68 million shares. The Minnesota-based Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn has invested 4.05% in the stock. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Llc, a California-based fund reported 13,487 shares.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.53 billion. The companyÂ’s service well-known provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. It has a 30.38 P/E ratio. The Company’s products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum.

Analysts await Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) to report earnings on August, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. UBNT’s profit will be $66.35 million for 35.92 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.80% negative EPS growth.

